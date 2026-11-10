“I Had to Serve Blindly”- Aryna Sabalenka Reveals How She Overcame Unusual WTA Finals Challenge After Win

Aryna Sabalenka managed to begin her WTA Finals campaign on a high despite facing an unusual challenge at Indian Wells. She defeated Karolina Muchova 7-6, 7-5 in what was quite a close affair. The Czech had a 3-2 lead in the H2H record coming into this match, so it was indeed a big win for Sabalenka. However, it was anything but easy, as the conditions on the court were quite challenging.

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Turns out that the sunlight was very harsh on the court. Sabalenka faced issues with her serve as a result and had to adjust according to the conditions. She wasn’t even able to see Muchova on the other side of the court at times before serving.

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“It was a bit tricky with the sun, with the shade,” she said during her on-court interview. “Sometimes I had to adjust my toss, sometimes I had to serve blindly. But it’s all a part of the game. We’re all in the same conditions, and whoever deals better with that are gonna win. So, I’m glad that I was able to figure a solution.”

Sabalenka had a weak start to the match as Muchova clinched an early break. The Czech would get another break later on in the set, but failed to capitalize on both occasions as Sabalenka clawed her way back. The World No. 2 had two set points at one stage, but Muchova refused to go down easily and saved them. There was nothing to separate the two after 12 games, and thus, the set went into a tiebreaker.

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The Belarusian took the set away from Muchova in the breaker and clinched it 7-2 to take the vital lead. Sabalenka controlled the second set from the get-go and went up by three breaks. It seemed that the match would end on a one-sided note, but Muchova denied Sabalenka the victory as she served for the match on the first occasion.

But the Czech couldn’t hold Sabalenka for long, and she eventually wrapped up the match after an hour and 53 minutes. This was her second victory of the season over Muchova, and the H2H record is now level at 3-3. The two had previously met in the semifinals of the Brisbane International, where Sabalenka triumphed 6-3, 6-4.

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Imago 260903 — NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2026 — Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after winning women s singles second round match betweetn Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Polina Iatcenko of Russia at the 2026 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Sept. 2, 2026. SPU.S.-NEW YORK-TENNIS-US OPEN-WOMEN S SINGLES LixRui PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

This is Sabalenka’s sixth consecutive appearance at the WTA Finals. However, despite dominating the rankings and remaining the World No. 1 for 99 straight weeks, she has never been able to win the coveted tournament. The 28-year-old came quite close last year, but was defeated by Elena Rybakina in the final. However, with the Kazakh withdrawing due to an illness this year, Sabalenka can very well be considered the favorite.

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Rybakina was replaced by Marta Kostyuk, who suffered a crushing 6-2, 6-4 defeat to Linda Noskova in her opening match. Turns out that Sabalenka was initially very surprised by Rybakina’s departure from the year-end event.

Aryna Sabalenka shared her views on Elena Rybakina’s sudden withdrawal from the WTA Finals

“I was very surprised, but at the same time, I know it’s been a very demanding season for her, both physically and mentally,” she said, as reported by Tennis Temple. “There have been so many long matches, long tournaments, and she also played a lot in Asia. I’m shocked that she withdrew, but she still had an incredible season. I think it’s a good decision to put her health first.”

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Rybakina’s withdrawal means that her rivalry with Sabalenka won’t resume until the 2027 season. The two played each other on four occasions this year, including the finals of the Australian Open and US Open.

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Rybakina emerged victorious on both of these occasions, but Sabalenka came out on top in the final of the Indian Wells Masters and the semifinals of the Miami Open. Many will be gutted not to see them play each other at the WTA Finals.

Having defeated Muchova in the opening match, Sabalenka will be facing Mirra Andreeva next. The Russian made light work of Elina Svitolina in her opening match, racking up a dominant 6-4, 6-0 victory in little over an hour. The winner of the upcoming clash between Sabalenka and Andreeva will secure a place in the knockouts, so it will definitely be a must-watch for the fans.