“I Hate This Moment”: Paula Badosa Breaks Silence After Iasi Open Final Withdrawal

Paula Badosa‘s physical issues came back to haunt her at the Iasi Open final. Her nine-match winning streak was brought to a painful end after she had to retire mid-match against Mayar Sherif. The Spaniard was trailing her opponent 6-4, 4-0 when she decided not to continue with the rest of the match. She was visibly heartbroken about the result and even issued a public apology after the match.

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“I’m always a player that’s very honest and real. I have to say I hate this moment right now,” she said during her post-match interview. “I hate losing a final, and I’m really sorry that I had to do it in this way, but I couldn’t keep up with my body, so I apologise for that also.”

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Badosa also admitted that her recent winning run has helped bring a change to her mindset. She is now much more positive about her overall game and isn’t filled with negative thoughts.

“But I also want to say, one month ago I was in one of the worst losing streaks of my career, and one month after, I made one of the best winning streaks of my career…lately we have had a little more positivity,” she added.

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Badosa didn’t appear to be at her best against Sherif from the get-go. She was pretty lousy with her serve and lost it on multiple occasions. While she did gain two breaks as well, it didn’t prove to be enough, as Sherif got an important hold at the later stages and eventually went on to clinch the opening set.

The second set was pretty much one-sided as Sherif took complete control of the match. Badosa’s physical problems intensified, and she couldn’t really do much against the composed Egyptian. Trailing by 0-3, Badosa called in for a medical timeout. It was clear that the issues were only getting worse.

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Badosa got back to the court for another game, but decided to retire after losing it. This handed Sherif just the second WTA title of her career and her first one in four years. Her last triumph had come at the 2022 Parma Ladies Open, where she had defeated Maria Sakkari 7-5, 6-3 in the final.

While Badosa would be very dejected with the defeat, she can still hold her head high because of the brilliant effort she put in during the tournament. Her four consecutive victories in the event also resulted in her breaking into the top 100 on the rankings once again.

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Badosa is now up to No. 93, rising 22 places from her previous rank of No. 115. Breaking into the top 100 was crucial for her, as she is now eligible for a direct entry into the US Open’s main draw.

A victory over Sherif in the final would have made things even better for Badosa, as she then would have climbed to No. 75. But unfortunately, she now may have to spend time on the sidelines because of the physical issues that she suffered against Sherif.