“I Have Nothing To Lose”: Jannik Sinner Sends Warning Ahead of Carlos Alcaraz Clash

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: The Monte Carlo Masters sets the stage for the season’s first “Sincaraz” showdown. While Alcaraz will be looking to defend his crown, Sinner is set to play his first final in the Principality. The Italian now looks poised to snatch back the World No. 1 crown from the Spaniard.

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After defeating the world No. 3 Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4, in one hour and 23 minutes, Sinner reflected on facing Alcaraz in the finals.

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“I’m looking forward to it. These are matches why I practice, why I wake up. And it’s great to have at least one match before Roland Garros against him. That’s for sure a big test for me. But look, in the same time, I have nothing to lose.”

He further talked about his level of performance in the semi-finals. Interestingly, this was his third win against the German in the third consecutive semifinal in 2026, Indian Wells, Miami Open, and now here. He has extended his Masters 1000 winning streak to 21 matches, closing in on the third-longest winning streak, i.e, of Rafael Nadal (23).

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The Italian added, “Coming here and making the final means a lot to me. I, of course, try to push as much as I can tomorrow in the last day, but now it’s most important to rest. It was a good performance from my side. Yeah, and tomorrow it’s going to be a tough one.”

Sinner, who is on the brink of dethroning Alcaraz from the top spot in the world, showed no pressure in facing him in the final. Additionally, the Italian has never defeated the top seed in a Masters final before, having played two finals, Rome and Cincinnati, last year. Alcaraz even holds the edge overall and in the Masters tournament as well, 10-6 and 5-1, respectively.

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If the four-time Grand Slam champion is able to win the title in Monte Carlo, he will surpass the ATP points tally of Alcaraz and become the new world No. 1 on Monday. Despite the result, he will still close the gap of 1190 points and reduce it to 690 points.