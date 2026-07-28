“I Have to Be Happy”: Former US Open Finalist Makes Painful Career Admission

Kei Nishikori is one of the many tennis players who have decided to retire at the end of the 2026 season. The likes of Stan Wawrinka, Gael Monfils and David Goffin will also bid goodbye to the sport this year. But that’s not the only thing that is common between them.

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Playing in the same era as that of the ‘Big Three,’ all of them have managed to build remarkable careers and made a lasting impact on the sport. However, turns out the horrors of not winning a Masters event or a Grand Slam still haunt Nishikori.

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“So, I have to tell myself that I was, I think, the first Asian (man) to be that ranking,” he told Bounces by Ben Rothenberg. “Yeah, I have to be happy.”

“I’m like, 50 percent happy. 50 percent, I’m not happy, because I didn’t win Masters or Grand Slams. I won a couple of tournaments, but I don’t have a big result like other guys. So, that’s something I’m kind of sad about.”

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Nishikori reached a total of four Masters finals in his career, once each at the Canadian, Monte Carlo, Madrid and Miami Open. However, he ended up on the losing side in all these finals. As for Grand Slams, Nishikori reached the US Open final in 2014, but was defeated by Marin Cilic in straight sets.

But despite this, Nishikori’s legacy will undoubtedly live on. He has won 12 ATP titles so far in his career and also clinched the bronze medal in men’s singles for Japan at the 2016 Rio Olympics. His decision to retire came after suffering multiple serious injuries on the tour. Nishikori had previously admitted that he even suffered multiple episodes of ‘frustration and anxiety’ due to the injury setbacks that kept him away from the court.

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These setbacks include chronic back injuries that have affected Nishikori since 2021. His 2022 season was also interrupted after he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left hip. This setback brought his season to a premature end, and he remained sidelined until June of 2023.

Upon his return, Nishikori developed left knee issues, and his season once again came to an abrupt end in August. He just hasn’t been able to escape injuries for the past few seasons, and that pattern followed him in 2026 as well. As he was preparing for the Australian Open qualifiers, Nishikori sustained a shoulder injury that kept him out for two months.

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Nishikori has mostly played Challenger events since his return. His repeated absence from the tour saw his ranking suffer a freefall. He is currently ranked No. 721, but is trying his best to get back into a respectable position.

The Japanese recently made his much-awaited return to the Tour with the ongoing Mubadala DC Open. He received a wildcard for the singles event and was drawn against China’s Shang Juncheng in the first round. And it is safe to say that he delivered big time.

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Kei Nishikori racks up hard-fought win at DC Open

Nishikori was involved in a grueling battle against Juncheng in the opening round. The match went on for two hours and 31 minutes, with the former World No. 4 triumphing 6-7, 6-3, 6-4.

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It appeared that Nishikori was in for another early exit after he lost the first-set tiebreaker 7-3. But he maintained his composure and pretty much rolled back the years by pulling off an incredible comeback.

Notably, Nishikori was extremely strong on his serve and didn’t lose it throughout the match. Juncheng wasn’t even able to create an opportunity for a break point. On the other hand, Nishikori managed to gain two breaks over his opponent that helped him clinch the second and third sets.

But Nishikori is up for a tough match in the second round. He will face the winner of the match between Arthur Fils and Rafael Jodar. Both of these players are much more active than the veteran and are considered to be among the best young players on the Tour.

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It remains to be seen how Nishikori will tackle either of them in the next match.