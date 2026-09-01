“I Know the Truth”- Stefanos Tsitsipas Makes Wild Admission About Nick Kyrgios’ Suspension

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios have shared one of the more turbulent rivalries on the tennis circuit in recent years. Their clashes have been heated enough for the Greek to once label Kyrgios a “bully” over his on-court behavior. Now, days after Kyrgios was provisionally suspended over substance abuse, Tsitsipas has finally addressed how he views the situation.

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Following his first-round win over Arthur Fils at the US Open, Tsitsipas took questions from reporters and was asked about Kyrgios’ suspension. The Greek then shared his thoughts on the situation, stating, “I knew about this before the announcement.”

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He further added, “I’ll just tell you the truth: I knew about all of this before any announcement was made, and when I saw it on social media, I was like, ‘Here we go.’ I kind of expected it, to be honest… So I’m not gonna try and cover up someone that I know the truth about.”

Notably, Nick Kyrgios is facing an uncertain question about his tennis future after testing positive for a banned substance in Mallorca. Following this, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) confirmed his provisional suspension began on August 4.

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Kyrgios took responsibility for substance abuse, calling the incident a “huge mistake” while apologizing to those around him. But this news barely surprised Stefanos Tsitsipas. “I am surprised it came so late,” the Greek star confessed during his press conference at Flushing Meadows.

These comments by Tsitsipas caught more attention because of the history between Kyrgios and him.

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Their rivalry took a sharp turn during their Wimbledon clash in 2022, when tensions boiled over on court. Tsitsipas fired a few balls toward Kyrgios and even sent one into the crowd before the situation escalated further. After the match, the Greek did not hold back in his assessment of his opponent. “He [Kyrgios] has a very evil side to him,” Tsitsipas said. “It’s constant bullying, that’s what he does. He bullies the opponents. He was probably a bully at school himself.”

And now, four years later, as the Australian finds himself in some deep waters, Tsitsipas took a moment to share his thoughts on the incident that unfolded in Mallorca. But the Greek pro isn’t the only one who was not surprised by what happened with Kyrgios. In fact, Boris Becker also admitted that Kyrgios’ suspension did not astound him.

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The former German tennis star said, “He tested positive for doping… Was I surprised? Not really.”

Becker was also very unhappy with how this looked in sports and how this is a very bad example for children. “D*ugs have no place in sports anyway, especially with young people,” said the 6-time Grand Slam winner.

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That reaction becomes harder for Kyrgios because he once demanded harsh treatment for Sinner’s case. Now, the player who questioned others is facing his own disciplinary process. And the consequences for this case might be severe.

What does the suspension timeline look like for Nick Kyrgios?

While the final punishment is yet to be decided, the uncertainty surrounding the case has raised the possibility that this could be Kyrgios’ last appearance on a Grand Slam court.

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Amid his struggles to find the best form on tour, his career has taken another hit after the Australian was provisionally suspended for testing positive for a banned substance. The 31-year-old gave his sample at the Mallorca Open on June 22, with the ITIA confirming his suspension on August 4.

It is the first failed test of Kyrgios’ career, but the authorities have already taken immediate action while his case is being reviewed. He cannot compete, coach at, or attend any Grand Slam events and other sanctioned tournaments until the case is resolved.

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That is where the situation could become even more serious for Kyrgios, who has played only 4 singles matches this season.

His suspension could eventually range from 3 months to 4 years, depending on the circumstances surrounding the test and what the tribunal decides. If he can show the banned substance was taken out of competition, the punishment could be limited to 3 months.

But if that explanation does not hold, a much longer suspension could disrupt a comeback already badly affected by knee and wrist injuries.

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Boris Becker believes the timing of the banned substance could become important when deciding Kyrgios’ punishment.

“Did he take it before the match? Then I think he will be banned for at least two years,” Becker said on the Becker Petkovic Podcast. He added, “Or after the match, so not during a tournament. Then the penalty is milder.”

That uncertainty now comes at a difficult age for Kyrgios, who once said there was “zero chance” he would play tennis into his 30s. Now 31, even a 1-year suspension would take him further beyond that point and could make walking away from tennis a real possibility.