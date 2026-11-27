Aryna Sabalenka does not like to lose, and she is not ready to let one particular defeat slide. Almost a year on from her “Battle of the Sexes” loss to Nick Kyrgios, the Belarusian has made it clear she wants another shot at him.

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“I would definitely do it again. I love rematches, and I don’t like leaving things as they are,” she said in a recent interview, reviving talk of a sequel to one of tennis’s most talked-about exhibitions.

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The original contest took place in December 2025 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, where Kyrgios came out on top 6-3, 6-3. But there was an underlying presence of a tighter and stranger night to the scoreline. Both sets were tied at 3-3 before the Australian pulled it away, converting six of his 15 break points.

Sabalenka held just three of her nine service games and shaded the unforced-error count the wrong way, finishing with 35 to Kyrgios’s 30, while the winners were closer at 22 to 20 in the Australian’s favor. Overall, he claimed 15 more points than his opponent, just enough to win a game that remained tight throughout.

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“It was a really tough match. She’s a hell of a competitor,” Kyrgios had said afterwards.

Zuma Tennis 2026: WTA, Tennis Damen Finals NOV 11 Nov 11, 2026 Aryna Sabalenka returns a shot against Mirra Andreeva during day four of the FAGE WTA Finals at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, CA USA Mandatory Credit: Charles Baus-Cal Media Credit Image: Charles Baus/Cal Sport Media Indian Wells Ca USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax ZUMA-20261111_zma_c04_030.jpg CharlesxBausx csmphotothree550023

Much of the mystery was surrounding the rules – which were designed to help connect the physical distance between the men’s and women’s games. The match was played under a one-serve format, which meant that Kyrgios had no second-serve safety, and Sabalenka received a smaller court, which was about nine percent shorter, to offset his power and speed.

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Sabalenka hit some amazing winners, but the main reason for her loss was the basic difference in movement between the two genders. The Australian was simply able to cover the court faster and more efficiently, whereas the former women’s world No. 1 had difficulty reaching her opponent’s constant drop shots and side-to-side baseline shots.

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Adjustments regarding the rules, rather than the result itself, that she has dwelt on in the months since, convinced her the format can be reshaped to suit her better.

“For the next match, we’ll look for a different format. I’d keep the full court, but I’d get two serves to make the playing field a little more even,” she explained, having felt the single-serve rule blunted one of her biggest weapons.

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“As I always say, you don’t lose, you learn. I feel like I already know how to play that match. I’d do it again, I need a rematch,” Sabalenka added. Her eagerness for a sequel, though, rather glosses over how divisive the original proved to be.

An exhibition that split the tennis world

For all its hype, the match was far from welcomed. Plenty questioned the purpose of the exercise beyond the television ratings and revenue it generated, not least because it was staged by the agency that manages both players’ careers. The changes in the rules also split fans, as those rules made it seem as if there was no comparison between the sexes. In some corners, the decision to choose Kyrgios in the men’s section also generated backlash, as some criticized his off-court history for being controversial.

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Imago TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN, Nick Kyrgios pictured and Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia during the Mens 1st round match against Jason Kubler and Marc Polmans of Australia on day 5 of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Wednesday, January 22, 2026. NO ARCHIVING MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJOELxCARRETTx 20260122140467588997

Perhaps the most emphatic criticism was that it was not really like the moment it inspired. When Billie Jean King beat Bobby Riggs in the original 1973 “Battle of the Sexes,” the women’s game was fighting for its legitimacy and for prize money a fraction of what the men earned, lending that showdown a significance this one could never hope to match.

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Kyrgios, who was outside the top 650 after making only a brief appearance in the last few seasons and had several ongoing issues within his body, was far from a prime champion, complicating any definitive statements about men versus women.

This renewed rematch conversation comes at an interesting time for Sabalenka as well. Despite slipping to world No. 3 and going without a title since March, she remains the favorite for the upcoming Australian Open, with prediction odds giving her a 20 percent chance of lifting the trophy.

Currently, the Belarusian is enjoying downtime in Los Angeles with her fiancé, Georgios Frangulis, on beaches and on a boat getaway. Soon, she will start to prepare to hold the fortress in Melbourne.