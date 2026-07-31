“I Should Match”- Kei Nishikori Reveals His Biggest US Open Worry Ahead of Naomi Osaka Partnership

Kei Nishikori’s most pressing concern ahead of his US Open mixed doubles debut with Naomi Osaka isn’t scheduling or fitness. It’s fashion. Nishikori, the only Asian male to reach a Grand Slam final, joked that if Osaka arrives in one of her trademark outfits, he’ll need to coordinate his own look.

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“I’m not worried about schedule conflict between USO mixed doubles and qualifying at all. I’m rather thinking about what to dress. If Naomi-chan appears in awesome clothes, I should match my outfit with hers. It’s the only thing I’m worried, rather than schedule,” Nishikori told the media in a press conference, before the mixed doubles start on 24th August.

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This lighthearted remark carries weight because Osaka’s entrances have become cultural events. She has treated each Grand Slam like a “Met Gala,” arriving in couture pieces that often outshine the tennis itself.

Imago Naomi Osaka, JPN, during second round of 2026 Australian Open in Melbourne, 22/01/2026 – *** Naomi Osaka, JPN, during second round of 2026 Australian Open in Melbourne, 22 01 2026 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHNxSUI

This season alone, Naomi Osaka has walked out at the Australian Open in a jellyfish-inspired couture piece designed with London designer Robert Wun, inspired by a bedtime story she read to her daughter.

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Osaka then followed it at the French Open with a beaded corset and sequined kit built from recycled pieces of her own past outfits by Swiss designer Kevin Germanier. Then she arrived at Wimbledon in a custom kimono-inspired look by Tokyo designer Hana Yagi celebrating her Japanese heritage.

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As a Louis Vuitton ambassador and former Met Gala co‑chair, Osaka’s fashion choices have become part of her identity. Nishikori’s worry about being visually outclassed is therefore understandable.

This US Open marks the first time Nishikori and Osaka will compete together, despite years of overlapping careers. Nishikori, a 2014 US Open finalist, has spoken about how meaningful the opportunity is, crediting both Osaka and tournament organizers for making it possible.

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Can Nishikori-Osaka pair find success among star-studded lineups?

Imago Tennis: Nishikori and Osaka Kei Nishikori L and Naomi Osaka of Japan pose for photos in Washington on July 26, 2026. Nishikori, a Japanese tennis icon and former world No. 4, held a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz the same day for the first time he announced on social media in April that he will retire at the end of the season. PUBLICATIONxINxAUTxBELxBIHxBULxCZExDENxESTxFINxFRAxGEOxGERxGRExHUNxISLxIRLxITAxLATxLTUxLUXxLIExMKDxNORxPORxPOLxROUxSVKxSUIxSRBxSLOxESPxTURxUKxUAExONLY A14AA0005624114P

Before turning his attention to New York, Nishikori extended his streak of winning at least one tour‑level match in 20 consecutive seasons. At the Mubadala DC Open, on Tuesday, he rallied past teenager Shang Juncheng 6‑7(3), 6‑3, 6‑4 in over two hours. His trademark endurance, nearly 80% of his five‑set matches go the distance, was on display.

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In the next round, however, Spain’s Rafael Jodar ended Nishikori’s run 6‑3, 6‑2. Jodar, one of the sport’s brighter young prospects, acknowledged the significance of facing a player of Nishikori’s stature.

“Under the lights. Happy to be in the quarterfinals at the Mubadala DC Open,” Jodar wrote on Instagram, adding, “A privilege to play against a legend like Kei Nishikori.”

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Nishikori has not confirmed when he will retire, though Tokyo in the autumn remains a strong possibility. For now, his US Open pairing with Osaka is the most anticipated stop of his farewell season.

Meantime, Osaka did not have a great 2026 as well. Apart from finishing as a runner-up at the Bad Homburg Open in early January, she has not reached the final four of any tournaments this year. Osaka, though, has the experience of playing mixed doubles at the US Open. She had featured alongside Gaël Monfils at the US Open 2025 mixed doubles, at the hands of Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti in the first round. With another Tennis legend of her country, Naomi would certainly love to fetch better results this season.

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Although the pair’s first round opponents have not been set yet, the confirmed mixed doubles pairings at the US Open 2026 have already made it a possible fan-favorite event. The announced draw includes elite pairings such as Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud, Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz, and defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori.

Though the star-studded lineups will be an attraction, the fans would surely wait to see if Nishikori can match Osaka’s fashion statement.