“I Suck”- Andre Agassi Cheekily Mocks Alexander Zverev’s Changing Standards After Laver Cup Win

There is no doubt that Alexander Zverev has seriously elevated his game in 2026. From winning two Grand Slam titles to playing a key role in Team Europe’s Laver Cup win, he has pretty much shaken up the landscape of men’s tennis. Following Team Europe’s dominant 13-5 victory, Team World’s coach Andre Agassi acknowledged Zverev’s development as a player. But he also hilariously mocked the German over the recent change in his standards as a player.

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“Congratulations, Sascha (Zverev), on the crazy year,” he said after the match. “Seeing you win for the first time, I know how important that was to you. It was important to me too because I could start listening to your press conferences again, where you weren’t like, ‘I always lose. I’m third best in the world, I suck.’ But then you win, and it’s like, ‘I’m only a one Slam champion, I’d have to do it again.'”

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Zverev was the one to land the final blow to Team World on the final day of the Laver Cup. Team Europe started off the day on a high as the duo of Flavio Cobolli and Jakub Mensik defeated Alex de Minaur and Taylor Fritz 7-5, 6-3. Zverev then took the court against Learner Tien and racked up a 7-6, 6-3 victory to secure Team Europe’s triumph.

This was Zverev’s first singles win of the tournament. He had previously suffered a 2-6, 7-6, 11-9 defeat to de Minaur on the second day. Both he and Casper Ruud then recorded an important 6-4, 7-6 victory against Brandon Nakashima and Alexander Bublik. While Zverev did contribute well to Team Europe’s victory, the defining moment of the match didn’t involve him.

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Imago 2026 US Open Alexander Zverev GER FOR EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY *** 2026 U.S. Open: Alexander Zverev GER FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY

That moment came on the second day as Carlos Alcaraz took on Taylor Fritz. Team World had made a great start to the day, recording two straight singles victories. While Alcaraz did win the first set of the match, Fritz didn’t go down without a fight and levelled things up by clinching the second set.

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The American appeared to have the upper hand in the tiebreaker as well and even managed to set up two match points. However, Alcaraz saved both of them and turned the tables around by winning three points in a row. He won the match 6-3, 4-6, 13-11. This was the match that changed Team Europe’s fortunes, as they went on to win the next three matches as well.

Alcaraz, Zverev and Ruud were Team Europe’s top performers, helping them win a singles and doubles match each. After a successful Laver Cup campaign, Zverev will be shifting his focus to the Asian swing, where he might have a chance of dethroning Jannik Sinner from the World No. 1 spot.

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Alexander Zverev sets his sights on the Asian swing with the No.1 ranking in reach

Sinner currently leads the way with 11,000 ranking points under his belt. Zverev is right behind him with 9,630 points, with the gap being 1,370 points. The gap has dropped even further in the last few days following Sinner’s withdrawal from the China Open.

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Having won the title last year, the Italian has dropped 500 points due to his withdrawal from the tournament. Sinner still hasn’t recovered from his knee issues, and there is no guarantee when he will make his return.

This may allow Zverev to have a shot at the No. 1 spot, as Sinner will continue to drop points if he doesn’t play tournaments. On the other hand, a strong performance in the Asian swing could see Zverev bring down the gap substantially or even dethrone Sinner at the top.

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It is unclear as to what tournament will Zverev play first in the Asian swing. If he doesn’t participate in either the China Open or the Tokyo Open, then he will likely play the Shanghai Masters, which will begin on October 7.