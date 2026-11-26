“My innocence has been proven”. That is what Alexander Zverev said during his interview with Le’Equipe regarding his legal battle with his partner, Brenda Patea. The World No.1 has always maintained his innocence in the matter since the court proceedings began in 2023, with charges of bodily harm being brought against the German. He did so once more when a question regarding a new legal proceeding was put to him at the Davis Cup, with the two-time Major champion stating his focus was not on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not a court case,” said Zverev during the Davis Cup press conference, as shared by tennis insider Ben Rothenberg on X. “What is it called? It’s not a lawsuit. It’s apparently a statement that I’m not supposed to have made. In my opinion, I didn’t,” he replied. “To be honest, I’m not really into it that much right now, so I don’t really know too much about it. But, no, I’m not too concerned about it, to be honest. I think I’m innocent. I’ve spoken about it enough.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Zverev did not want to use the term ‘lawsuit’, the German tennis star’s legal team, comprising Christian Schertz and Anna Sophie Heuchemer, used the same term to characterize the new legal action brought in by Patea. The foundation of the legal challenge is that both Zverev and Patea were ordered not to make any public statements about the case, which was settled in 2024, with the World No.1 paying a fine of 200,000 euros. While there was no admission of wrongdoing on Zverev’s part, the settlement made it clear that there was no official verdict of innocence either, with both parties agreeing to end the matter.

However, as Patea and her legal team contest, Zverev’s comments in L’Equipe earlier this year directly contradict the settlement’s requirements, causing financial harm to Patea’s earnings as an online influencer. According to the lawsuit, the World No.1’s comments harmed his former partner’s reputation and led to a wave of online criticism. The lawsuit also outlines a 250,000-euro penalty for Zverev for making such a comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new lawsuit was filed while Zverev was competing at the ATP Finals in Turin, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the final. While the German did not make any public comments at the time, he did so at the Davis Cup press conference. This is not the first time that the World No.1 has been asked questions about the legal dispute, with several similar questions being asked of Zverev during the 2024 Australian Open and the 2024 French Open, when the trial was taking place in a German court.

While his lawyers maintain that Zverev’s comments did not breach the settlement agreement, any forthcoming updates will make headlines, while the German will look to end his season on a high at the Davis Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexander Zverev Will Look to Lead Germany to Davis Cup Glory

Zverev has been in top form this season, winning over sixty matches, winning two Majors and finishing the year as the World No.1. The German team at the Davis Cup will hope that their star player brings his form to the indoor courts in Bologna, as their campaign begins against the Great Britain team on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Being the top-ranked player on his team, Zverev’s most likely opponent will be Arthur Ferry. The two have already met twice this year, with the German winning both times, including in the Wimbledon semifinal. Given that the German team also boasts a powerful doubles team in Tim Putz and Kevin Krawietz, Zverev will have the opportunity to bring the honors to his country, which has yet to win a Davis Cup title since 1991.

For Zverev, winning the Davis Cup will also go a long way toward reducing the noise around his rise to the No. 1 ranking, as the German has had to constantly handle tricky media questions that have compared his resume to those of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.