“I Worked So Hard”: Corentin Moutet Pulls Out of Paris Masters, Bringing His Season to an Early End

Things come fast when one is a professional tennis player, and Corentin Moutet is really feeling the brunt of it in 2026. It was only in April of this year that the Frenchman reached a career-best ranking of 30, but since then the decline has been rapid, as the 27-year-old now finds himself outside the top 100. Not all of it can be attributed to his form, as Moutet has struggled with a wrist injury. However, it now seems that a new challenge has forced him to make another major decision in his calendar ahead of the Paris Masters.

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“It is with a heavy heart that I must withdraw from the Paris La Défense tournament,” said Moutet on his Instagram story. “Having barely returned, a new injury forces me to stop again. I worked so hard to get back on the field, with so much hope, that having to give it up already really hurts. This year has been very difficult. I would have loved to finish it differently, at home, in front of you. To rediscover your energy and share a few more emotions together. It makes me deeply sad not to have the opportunity. See you in 2027.”

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While the Frenchman has not gone into any detail about the new injury, the wrist has been a continuous concern for Moutet, with the former World No. 30 struggling with it since the start of this season. Not to mention, he has already undergone surgery in 2023. He has skipped events in an effort to reduce his workload, such as skipping the Cincinnati Masters this year, but to no avail, as the Frenchman had to retire in his first-round match at the US Open after he could not cope with the pain.

Taking over a month to return back to the Tour, Moutet had a decent quarterfinal run at the Lyon Open, where he lost to Tommy Paul in a competitive-three set loss. However, that run was not enough for the Frenchman to get a direct entry in Vienna, where he lost in the first round of qualifying to Tomas Machac. Even during his run in Lyon, the Frenchman was touchy about his wrist, which led to a snap at a reporter as well.

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Wrist injuries have a poor history in tennis, with some of the sport’s biggest stars, such as Juan Martin Del Potro and Dominic Thiem, having lost their careers to similar issues. Even this year, the tennis world saw one of the biggest stars of the modern era, Carlos Alcaraz, struggle with his wrist, sidelining the Spaniard for more than four months.

As for withdrawing from the Paris Masters, Moutet is not the first player to do so, as Jakub Mensik has already pulled out after sustaining a head injury in Vienna. Organizers will have their fingers crossed for Arthur Fils’ fitness as well, as the home favorite had to retire in his previous match in Basel, with the World No. 6 Flavio Cobolli also being under an injury cloud.

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Moutet adds a long list of players who have ended their seasons early for various reasons, including top stars like Jannik Sinner and Jack Draper. For the Frenchman, the 2026 season did not make many headlines for his performances, but he did grab some attention for his on-court antics.

Corentin Moutet’s Season Was Filled With On-Court Antics

Using underarm serves and going for tweener from outrageous court angles, Moutet has made a name for himself as an entertaining player. The Frenchman is also notorious for his on-court conduct, with the 27-year-old going so far as to drop his pants in the middle of the court during his match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in Hamburg, resulting in a code violation from the chair umpire.

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That was not all, as Moutet also had another highlight reel moment during the Queen’s Club Championships this year, but not for his play on the court. During one of his on-court interviews, the Frenchman used verbal obscenity, dropping the F-bomb multiple times, despite the presenter’s warning. The incident saw Moutet get a massive fine, which grabbed attention in the tennis community.

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Moutet has also had the misfortune of being disqualified from an ATP Tour match after a verbal altercation with the chair umpire during his match against Laslo Djere in Adelaide in 2022.