Iga Swiatek & Alexandra Eala Break Silence as ATP–WTA Inequality Debate Resurfaces: “Never Been a Guy”

Tennis has long been viewed as one of the most progressive sports when it comes to gender equality. Yet debates over prize money, scheduling, and media attention still surface regularly. At the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, two rising forces in women’s tennis – Iga Swiatek and Alexandra Eala, offered a refreshingly honest perspective, pushing back against constant comparisons between the men’s and women’s tours while highlighting the opportunities provided by the WTA.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Swiatek, currently the world No. 2, was asked during her press conference whether scheduling at mixed events like Indian Wells truly reflects equality between the ATP and WTA tours. “Honestly, I don’t look at the schedule from this perspective, because, for example, for you guys, you can say that, oh, a night session is the best match to play, but I want to play day session. So, like, if it’s not equal and I’m getting a day session, I’ll be fine with it (smiling).” But other than the scheduling, what’s her perspective on this hot topic?

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have never been a guy; I’m not on the ATP Tour, so I don’t know how they’re treated. But I feel like we have good treatment, so there is nothing I would say is bad, you know, about our life on tour. It’s tough, obviously, because this sport is tough, but no, we play the same tournaments, we’re in the same environment, so I don’t know what particularly could be unequal.”

The Polish star’s comments came after another solid performance at the tournament. Iga Swiatek began her campaign with a straight-sets win over Kayla Day before avenging her Doha loss to Maria Sakkari with a commanding 6–3, 6–2 victory. The second seed has now reached the fourth round, where she will face the 13th seed, Karolina Muchova.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Eala shared a similar outlook on the debate over the gap between the ATP and WTA Tours. The young Filipina admitted she cannot accurately compare the two circuits but praised the women’s tour for the platform it provides.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not really sure how far the gap is between the WTA and the ATP, just because I’m not in the ATP circuit. I think the WTA is a great platform for us professional women tennis players, though I think it gives us a lot of opportunities. I’m very grateful for everything they have built for us, given us a chance to become these stars and do what we love on such grand stages. That’s all I’m going to say about that, yeah.”

Their remarks come at a time when discussions around equality in tennis continue to resurface. While all four Grand Slams now offer equal prize money, differences persist at lower-tier events such as the WTA 250 and 500 levels, where payouts and scheduling opportunities can differ from those in ATP tournaments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago WUHAN, CHINA – OCTOBER 09: Iga Swiatek of Poland competes in the Women s Singles Round of 16 match against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland on day 6 of 2025 Wuhan Open at Optics Valley International Tennis Center on October 9, 2025 in Wuhan, Hubei Province of China. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN Copyright: xVCGx 111596282083

Over the years, several other players have also shared their thoughts on the topic. In March 2024, Russian player Maria Timofeeva acknowledged the ongoing pay disparities between men’s and women’s events while expressing optimism about the direction the sport is heading.

“But WTA are doing their best, so maybe in the meantime, in the next 2 years, they will manage, I think. Every female player will be really happy with that,” she said during a podcast interview. Timofeeva also highlighted the progress already made at the biggest tournaments.

“I am really happy that the Grand Slam is equal,” she said, referencing the equal prize money policy across the sport’s four majors.

At the same time, she admitted there is still room for improvement.

ADVERTISEMENT

She expressed her wish to see equal prize money at most of the tournaments. The conversation has also been addressed multiple times by stars such as Coco Gauff.

But coming back to the Pole, interestingly, this isn’t the first time Iga Swiatek has weighed in on the issue. She has spoken about gender equality in tennis on previous occasions as well – often offering thoughtful perspectives on how the sport continues to evolve.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three years ago, Iga Swiatek highlighted a common difference that women’s players face in comparison to men’s players

While Iga Swiatek recently brushed aside suggestions of unequal treatment between the ATP and WTA Tours, the Polish star had previously spoken about a different kind of imbalance in tennis – how emotions from women players are often judged more harshly than those of men. Back in 2023, Swiatek reflected on the scrutiny female athletes face and called for greater understanding when players show vulnerability on court.

Speaking to Sportowe Fakty, Swiatek revisited her emotional moment after a loss to Maria Sakkari during the round-robin stage of the 2021 WTA Finals in Guadalajara. At the time, the young star admitted she felt embarrassed by her reaction, but later realized that athletes shouldn’t be expected to hide their emotions. Swiatek explained that players are human and should not feel pressured to appear “indestructible,” adding that showing authenticity is far better than pretending to be emotionless.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four-time Grand Slam champion also pointed out a key difference in how emotional reactions are portrayed across the two tours. According to Swiatek, when male players display aggression or even shed tears during matches, it is often interpreted as passion and determination. However, similar reactions from women can sometimes be framed as a lack of emotional control, a narrative she believes unfairly shapes perceptions of women’s tennis.

Around the same time in early 2023, Swiatek also addressed the broader issue of equality in the sport. She expressed hope that the Women’s Tennis Association would continue expanding the tour’s global appeal while narrowing the prize-money gap with the men’s circuit outside the Grand Slams.

Despite equal payouts at the four majors, reports indicated that the ATP Tour still offered significantly higher prize money at many regular tournaments. Swiatek emphasized that women’s tennis delivers the same level of excitement and emotion, highlighting the growing consistency among top players on the WTA circuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, later on, interestingly, Iga Swiatek has also rejected the idea that women’s tennis needs direct comparisons with the men’s game to validate its value. When discussions resurfaced after Nick Kyrgios faced Aryna Sabalenka in a modern exhibition inspired by the historic Battle of the Sexes, the Pole downplayed its broader significance. She noted that while such events can attract attention and entertainment value, women’s tennis has already built its own identity with compelling rivalries and stories.

But for now, Swiatek’s focus remains firmly on the court. Can she beat Muchova and make it to the QF of Indian Wells?