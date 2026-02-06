Iga Swiatek at the Center of a Possible WTA Shake-Up After 4-Time Slam Winner Speaks Out

Iga Swiatek’s ruthless dominance at Wimbledon last year didn’t just earn her another Grand Slam – it reignited one of women’s tennis’s oldest debates. After Iga Swiatek demolished Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in just 57 minutes in the 2025 Wimbledon final, calls grew louder for the WTA to consider a best-of-five-sets format at the biggest stages. Tennis experts like Laurent Rochette and Laura Robson stated that such one-sided finals hurt the spectacle, and they demanded a longer format, especially in the later phase of the tournament. Now, that conversation has been pushed further by four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters.

Speaking on her Love All podcast, Clijsters admitted she would have welcomed the chance to play best-of-five matches during her career. “I like the idea. As a player, I’d welcome a new challenge, both physical and mental. I once spoke with Andy Murray about the mentality of a best-of-five match versus a best-of-three.”

Drawing Swiatek into the discussion, she further added, “It’s completely different, and many players could benefit greatly from it. Iga Swiatek comes to mind. Her fitness and intensity would make her incredibly difficult to beat in a five-set final. As a fan, I’d love to see a women’s final with four or five sets.”

Debates around women playing best-of-five sets are not new, but Iga Swiatek’s Wimbledon display has given the discussion fresh urgency. While some, like Andy Murray, have previously argued that women should have the option to play longer matches, others, such as Paula Badosa, have raised concerns about recovery and physical toll. A middle ground has also been proposed, introducing best-of-five matches only from the quarterfinals onward, which could suit physically elite players like Swiatek.

Interestingly, women’s tennis does have a history with the longer format. The last professional best-of-five match on the WTA Tour took place in 1998 at the WTA Finals. Between 1984 and 1998, the prestigious season-ending tournament held its finals over five sets at Madison Square Garden. The final best-of-five showdown came in 1998, when Martina Hingis defeated Lindsay Davenport 7–5, 6–4, 4–6, 6–2.

That era saw legends thrive, with Steffi Graf winning five WTA Finals titles in best-of-five finals, an achievement that often gets mentioned when discussing how modern greats like Iga Swiatek might fare in similar conditions.

Imago TENIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2026 19012026 N Z IGA SWIATEK PIERWSZA RUNDA AUSTRALIAN OPEN W MELBOURNE MARCIN CHOLEWINSKI/ NEWSPIX.PL TENIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2026 19012026 IGA SWIATEK IN THE FIRST ROUND OF AUSTRALIAN OPEN IN MELBOURNE/NEWSPIX.PL — newspix.pl PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxPOL

Now, the idea could be returning to the sport’s biggest stages. Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has openly stated his desire to introduce best-of-five matches for the final rounds of the women’s singles draw.

What do Iga Swiatek’s peers have to say about the prospect of women playing five-set tennis at Grand Slam events?

The idea of women playing five-set matches at Grand Slam tournaments is no longer just theoretical. With Australian Open chief Craig Tiley openly pushing for change, the debate around whether players like Iga Swiatek should compete in a best-of-five format has intensified across the tennis world.

Craig Tiley has confirmed his desire to introduce best-of-five matches for the final three rounds of the Australian Open women’s singles, potentially as early as 2027. The proposal has gained traction, and reactions from Iga Swiatek’s peers have been sharply divided.

Tiley’s stance was shaped by what he witnessed at this year’s Australian Open, particularly the men’s semifinals. Epic five-set battles like Novak Djokovic vs. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev left a lasting impression. Comparing that spectacle to the women’s draw, Tiley felt the shorter format limited the potential drama. According to Tiley, extended matches could allow women’s tennis players more room to showcase endurance, tactical adjustments, and mental strength.

Not everyone is convinced. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka previously admitted she was “not ready” for five-set matches, and Danielle Collins summed up her feelings bluntly: “I feel like I’m about to go into cardiac arrest just thinking about playing three out of five.”

However, younger players appear more open to the idea. Rising American star Iva Jovic, who reached the quarterfinals of the 2026 Australian Open, welcomed the possibility. “I like the marathon mentality,” Jovic said, explaining that longer matches could benefit fit, focused players – qualities often associated with Iga Swiatek.

Top American stars Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys have voiced strong opposition. Pegula made her stance clear: “Would I want to? No.” She has repeatedly argued that women’s tennis does not need to mirror the men’s game and even suggested she would rather see men play best-of-three instead.

Madison Keys echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging that players are physically capable but questioning the need for change. “I think we’re all capable of doing it, but I don’t think I would sign up to do more,” Keys said, adding that any shift should also consider altering the men’s format for balance.

While former players like Kim Clijsters believe Iga Swiatek would thrive in a five-set format due to her fitness and intensity, Swiatek herself has remained silent on Tiley’s proposal. That silence may be telling. Over the past year, Iga Swiatek has been vocal about concerns surrounding the packed tennis calendar and player workload – issues that a longer Grand Slam format could worsen.

As consultations with players continue, the future of five-set women’s matches remains uncertain. But with voices both for and against – and Iga Swiatek often at the center of the conversation – the debate is far from over.