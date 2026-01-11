Iga Swiatek Breaks Down in Tears After Crushing Defeat Leaves Poland on United Cup Edge

The United Cup final opened with a big clash between Switzerland and Poland. But for Iga Świątek, it became a tough evening. After dropping the first set, Belinda Bencic turned things around to win 3–6, 6–0, 6–3, pushing Poland onto the back foot. As the match slipped away, Świątek’s frustration was clear.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Moments after the match ended, she appeared visibly disappointed. The Polish star threw her racket onto the court before breaking down in tears, clearly overwhelmed by the moment.

The match, however, began with Świątek in control. Bencic struggled badly on serve in the first set and was broken three times. The Polish star dictated play early and took the opening set with authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

The momentum shifted sharply in the second set. Bencic raised her level across the board, especially on serve and return. The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist dominated the set and forced a decider with a commanding bagel.

Bencic carried that intensity into the third set. She broke early and surged to a 4-1 lead. Świątek fought back and saved two consecutive match points on her serve in the eighth game.

The Swiss player stayed calm under pressure. She stepped up in the next game and closed out the match on her own serve. Her execution remained clean and controlled in the final moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bencic extended her unbeaten run at the tournament. She improved to 9-0 overall, including five singles victories. Her consistency and composure once again proved decisive on the big stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Before the match, Świątek acknowledged the challenge ahead. “Yeah, seems like Belinda is playing pretty well. We know each other pretty well. It’s nice to see her playing so great after having a baby. For sure it’s going to be a challenge. She likes to play fast. First two balls will really matter because she’s a heavy hitter. I’ll try to be ready and dictate on my own.”

And right after the win, Bencic reflected on the intensity of the battle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Belinda Bencic reflects after defeating Iga Świątek in the United Cup final

Switzerland booked its place ahead after a dramatic deciding mixed doubles win. Belinda Bencic and Jakub Paul defeated Belgium’s Elise Mertens and Zizou Bergs 6-3, 0-6, 10-5. The victory sealed Switzerland’s progress in the United Cup tie.

Bencic has been outstanding throughout the tournament. She has won all four of her singles matches and all four of her mixed doubles matches this week. Her form has been consistent and confident in every appearance.

Earlier, Bencic put Switzerland ahead by beating Mertens 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (0). That win extended her unbeaten singles streak to start the season. She also won all six sets in her first three United Cup matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

And after her win over Iga, Bencic spoke about the challenge. “It’s always a challenge playing against her and every time I play her, I look for ways to improve and make her life a bit more difficult,” Bencic said on court. “I think the difference today was I played very freely, I was really enjoying myself out on the court and I was just really going for it.”

She also reflected on her mindset during the match. “To be honest, I felt I was in the match from the very first point,” Bencic said. “I thought I was going great and I was 0-3 down. I was ‘OK, what do I have to do.’ I think I just tried to keep the level and just wait for some chances.”

Now, Switzerland stands on the brink of the United Cup title. Stan Wawrinka has the opportunity to clinch it by defeating Hubert Hurkacz.

ADVERTISEMENT

A win would avoid a mixed doubles decider and deny Poland a third straight United Cup final defeat. Based on current momentum, Switzerland enters the matchup with a slight edge, but the contest remains finely balanced.

Update: Hubert Hurkacz defeated Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to keep Poland alive in the United Cup final, sending the tie to mixed doubles.