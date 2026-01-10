brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Tennis

Iga Swiatek Breaks Silence After Coco Gauff Makes History Against Her at United Cup

BySoham Ghosh

Jan 10, 2026 | 11:42 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Tennis

Iga Swiatek Breaks Silence After Coco Gauff Makes History Against Her at United Cup

BySoham Ghosh

Jan 10, 2026 | 11:42 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image
feature-image

Even though the USA bowed out of the 2026 United Cup after falling short in mixed doubles, Coco Gauff was the clear standout of the tournament. Her 6–4, 6–2 win against Swiatek pulled the USA level against Poland heading into the mixed doubles decider. And after a performance like that, Swiatek couldn’t hide her emotions for Gauff.

“I feel like Coco has improved stuff. It’s quite visible,” Swiatek said during the post-game press conference. “The matches we played a couple of years back were most of them were kind of one-sided. I feel like that’s it. She’s also growing in age, more experienced as well. So yeah, she’s been a top player for many years now, even though she started with she was, like, 16, much earlier than most of us do. Yeah, congrats to her basically.”

That’s some glowing feedback the 21-year-old can get from a more experienced player.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved