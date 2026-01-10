Iga Swiatek Breaks Silence After Coco Gauff Makes History Against Her at United Cup

Even though the USA bowed out of the 2026 United Cup after falling short in mixed doubles, Coco Gauff was the clear standout of the tournament. Her 6–4, 6–2 win against Swiatek pulled the USA level against Poland heading into the mixed doubles decider. And after a performance like that, Swiatek couldn’t hide her emotions for Gauff.

“I feel like Coco has improved stuff. It’s quite visible,” Swiatek said during the post-game press conference. “The matches we played a couple of years back were most of them were kind of one-sided. I feel like that’s it. She’s also growing in age, more experienced as well. So yeah, she’s been a top player for many years now, even though she started with she was, like, 16, much earlier than most of us do. Yeah, congrats to her basically.”

That’s some glowing feedback the 21-year-old can get from a more experienced player.