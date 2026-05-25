Iga Swiatek Calls for Medical Attention as She Overcomes Tough Conditions at French Open

For Iga Swiatek, the French Open has remained the ultimate obsession throughout this turbulent clay-court season filled with setbacks and unfinished battles. After a trophyless clay swing alongside a painful semifinal defeat to Elina Svitolina at the Italian Masters, the pressure only deepened around Paris. Yet even as physical struggles surfaced in her French Open opener, the four-time Roland Garros champion proved once again that greatness on clay never arrives without suffering.

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Iga Swiatek dominantly opened her French Open campaign with a straight-set victory over Emerson Jones. However, despite the comfortable scoreline, the Pole admitted that success in Paris never feels simple. “I mean, come on. Nothing comes easy,” Iga said during her on-court interview after the win.

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That reminder that “nothing comes easy” became visible during the match itself as well. After cruising through the opening set 6-1, television cameras caught Swiatek taping the fingers on her right hand during the changeover, after she developed some blisters during the match.

Still, the Polish star never allowed the discomfort to disrupt her rhythm on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Just past the one-hour mark, she sealed a commanding 6-1, 6-2 victory to record her 41st singles win at Roland Garros.

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Swiatek explained that expectations become even heavier after winning multiple titles at the same event. “Honestly, I feel like with more titles it’s even a bit harder because everyone expects you to be ready always and play perfectly. You need to stay humble and not take anything for granted, and work your way from the beginning of the tournament to play good.”

The former world No. 1 also reflected on her difficult run in Rome earlier this month, where conditions felt completely different compared to Paris. “Especially after Rome, where it was pretty cold and much more heavy, the court seems totally different here. You need to adjust for sure.”

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Swiatek finished the match with 58 total points won and struck 17 winners across the contest. She also fired the only ace of the match while maintaining impressive first- and second-serve win percentages of 72 and 67, respectively.

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The four-time champion converted six of her 10 break points and kept her unforced errors down to 16, compared to 22 from Jones.

(More to come…)