Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff & Others Join Carlos Alcaraz in Australian Open Clash With Amateurs

The Australian Open has always been about big moments under bright lights. But just days before the first ball of the year’s opening Grand Slam is struck, Rod Laver Arena is set to witness something wildly different – and unmistakably electric. Carlos Alcaraz, the world number one and the face of tennis’s new generation, will step onto the sport’s most iconic Australian stage not for a five-set marathon, but for a single, heart-stopping point. And he won’t be alone.

Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Jannik Sinner have all signed up to join Alcaraz in the AO 1-Point Slam Driven by Kia, a bold, winner-takes-all spectacle offering a jaw-dropping AUS$1 million ($700k) prize. Scheduled for January 14, the event promises chaos, courage, and instant drama – long before the traditional AO narratives begin to unfold.

These are top-ranked players, but guess what? History has shown us that ranking offers no protection in this format. For example, in this year’s event, Andrey Rublev was the only Top 10 player to enter, and he was eliminated early. Last time, Australia’s Omar Jasika, who was then ranked 179th in the world.

Coming to the format, in the 1-Point Slam, as the name suggests, each match will consist of a single point. A pre-match game of ‘rock, paper, scissors,’ will decide who serves. The professionals would probably be allowed to serve once, and the amateurs twice, as is the norm in traditional tennis. Any Australians or international players who have registered with Tennis Australia can enter this event at their local tennis club and get the chance to play alongside superstars like Carlos Alcaraz.

The winners of the grassroots tournaments will enter into a draw, with one amateur player from every state and territory selected to take part in the ‘grand finale’ in a night session on January 14. What did the Australian Open tournament director, Craig Tiley, say about the growing interest from both elite players and others for this unique tennis event?

“Having stars like Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner, and Coco Gauff committed to play, alongside everyday Australians qualifying through State Championships, captures exactly what this event is about.”

For Carlos Alcaraz, it’s the kind of format that feels tailor-made. The Spaniard has built his reputation on fearless shot-making and nerves of steel in the biggest moments. Oh, wait a minute! We forgot to mention another name. Add to that Australia’s own Nick Kyrgios – already confirmed for the event – and the crowd is guaranteed fireworks.

As Melbourne gears up for another Australian Open, this unconventional showdown feels like a teaser trailer – short, intense, and impossible to look away from. Before the long rallies, five-set thrillers, and fortnight-long battles, tennis fans will be treated to a reminder of the sport’s rawest truth.

How excited are Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff to kick-start their Australian swing?

Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff aren’t just turning up for the Australian swing – they’re diving into it with visible excitement and intent, setting the tone well before the Australian Open begins. For Gauff, the buzz is unmistakable. The world number 3 has officially committed to the 1-Point Slam, using the high-octane format as part of her buildup to both the AO and the United Cup. Already back in training mode in Florida, the 21-year-old is gearing up to head Down Under, where she will once again link up with Taylor Fritz and others as Team USA hunts for more United Cup glory.

“We’re in full throttle. Next week I’ll start playing some practice matches, and then I head over to hopefully defend the United Cup. I had so much fun playing that last year, so I’m looking forward to doing that again with Taylor. Then I’ve got the 1 Point Slam, and then the real showdown begins, and I’m looking forward to it. Hopefully, I can show up well.”

On the other side, both Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek have a similar dream: completing the Career Grand Slam record. Interestingly, both these players have won six major titles each, but they’re yet to find success in Melbourne. Swiatek’s best record at the AO has been reaching the SFs twice (2022, 2025). What does she have to say about fulfilling one of her dreams in 2026?

“Obviously, it’s something that I dream of and something that I want to happen one day, but I’m not going to come to Melbourne and think about it every day. I know that there’s seven matches to win and the Grand Slams are two weeks, a lot can happen. So I’m really going to just take it step by step. Just focusing on the pre-season well is the key, and then I’ll see. But for sure, it would be a dream come true.”

Carlos Alcaraz’s best record at the Australian Open has been reaching the QFs twice (2024, 2025). So, he’ll be keen to change his fortunes this time, and guess what? 1-Point Slam could well help him a bit to get in the groove before the mega event. He has already mentioned that his objective for 2026 is Australia, but what are his thoughts about achieving the Career Grand Slam record this year in Melbourne?

“It would be a great record, to be honest. I’m really looking forward to win Australia one day; I’m really excited about it… and obviously, having that record of being the youngest player to complete the Calendar Grand Slam, it is something that sticks in my mind.”

