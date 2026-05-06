Iga Swiatek Drops “Sh**ty” Truth Bomb Ahead of Her Italian Open Campaign

At the Arantxa Sanchez Stadium, disbelief gripped fans as clay queen Iga Swiatek walked off in tears after retiring mid-match against Ann Li. She had battled into a decider and fought as the 31st seed edged ahead, even pausing for vital checks before briefly attempting to continue. And ahead of the Italian Open, Swiatek finally opened up about her Madrid Open ordeal, revealing a truth brutally unforgiving in sport.

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“My Madrid tournament was tough. It was really, like… sh**ty, literally,” Swiatek said during her pre-tournament press conference at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia. She explained that her struggles began even before stepping on court, as she felt physically drained and far from her usual level.

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“So yeah, I was completely off, like, day before the match. The day I played also I was not good, like no energy at all.” The effects did not end with the match, as she continued to feel the physical toll even afterward, limiting any possibility of recovery in time.

“Honestly, day after it was a bit better, but still I don’t think I would be able to play normal.” Despite the setback, her recovery progressed quickly once the symptoms began to fade and her condition stabilized.

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Imago Iga Swiatek con i fans durante il sorteggio dei tabelloni degli Internazionali DItalia di tennis a Piazza del Popolo. LunedÃ 4 Maggio 2026. News PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITAxFRAxCHN Copyright: xValentinaxStefanelli/LaPressex

“But in two days I was already fine. I recovered. I had some time to stay there and not really travel because I don’t think it’s safe to travel when you’re so, like, fragile.”

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That decision helped her reset mentally and physically before arriving at the Italian Open in Rome. “Then I came here and I was able to practice fully from the beginning 100%. Quickly I was back. It was really unfortunate timing. Honestly, yeah, many players got sick, so I don’t think there was anything we could do to avoid it.”

Her comments also pointed to a broader issue during the tournament period, with multiple players dealing with illness at the same time. Swiatek now arrives in Rome with limited match play on clay, holding a 2–2 record across Stuttgart and Madrid, which has slowed her early-season rhythm.

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That lack of momentum places added importance on her performance in Rome, especially as it serves as a final high-level test before the French Open.

Historically, Rome has been one of her strongest events, where she has consistently delivered top-level performances. She has won the Italian Open three times, in 2021, 2022, and 2024, and holds an impressive 21–3 record at the tournament.

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However, her most recent appearance at the Foro Italico ended below expectations, as she suffered a third-round loss to Danielle Collins in 2025. That result, combined with her current form, positions this year’s campaign as both a recovery phase and a crucial performance checkpoint.

It also comes at a critical time in the season, with Paris approaching, where Swiatek has built a dominant legacy. As a four-time champion at Roland Garros, expectations remain high despite her recent challenges. At the same time, she has also been part of ongoing discussions around prize money at Grand Slam events, adding another layer to her current situation.

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With all these factors in play, her campaign at the Foro Italico now carries added pressure and uncertainty as she looks to regain control ahead of Paris.

Can Iga Swiatek mount a serious bid for the Italian Open title?

Iga Swiatek will be eager to make a deeper run in 2026 as she enters the Italian Open as the fourth seed. With a bye into the second round, she is set to face either Daria Kasatkina or Caty McNally, a matchup where she is expected to hold the advantage.

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If she progresses as anticipated, her third-round opponents could include Emma Navarro, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, or even a qualifier or lucky loser. Looking further ahead, the fourth round could present a high-profile clash with four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.

Historically, Swiatek has handled the early rounds in Rome well, reaching the quarter-finals in four of her six appearances at the venue. However, the quarter-final stage is where the real test could begin, especially with a potential meeting against Jessica Pegula.

Pegula has been among the most consistent performers this season, and Swiatek would need to raise her level significantly to overcome that challenge. Even if she clears that hurdle, the path does not get easier, with possible matchups against Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals and Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

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To claim a fourth Italian Open title in 2026, Swiatek will need to produce a level of tennis she has not consistently shown this year, making her campaign uncertain. Many expected her to rediscover her dominant clay-court form after replacing Wim Fissette with Rafael Nadal’s former coach, Francisco Roig. However, since bringing in the Spaniard, results have not followed, with Swiatek managing only two match wins so far.

As she heads into Rome, the big question remains whether she can turn things around, but for now, only time will tell.