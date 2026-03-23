Iga Swiatek Ends 17-Month Partnership With Wim Fissette After Miami Open Exit

Iga Swiatek’s Miami Open collapse has cost more than just ranking points. Less than 24 hours after a 6‑1, 5‑7, 3‑6 loss to compatriot Magda Linette ended her 73‑match streak in opening rounds, the world No. 1 called time on her 17‑month partnership with coach Wim Fissette. The pair, who joined forces in late 2024 and celebrated titles on three surfaces, including a career‑defining Wimbledon, had endured a stuttering start to 2026. For Swiatek, this latest defeat was the signal that something had to change.

Swiatek described the Miami Open as “challenging” but also said that she has learned a lot due to her early exit from the competition.

“Sometimes life and sport bring moments like this… Miami was challenging for me. I feel disappointment, bitterness and responsibility for my performance on the court of course. I’ve also learned a lot of important lessons and I think that’s very human,” her Instagram post read.

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Reflecting on her time with Fissette, Swiatek expressed her gratitude for his constant support and thanked him for helping her achieve one of her biggest dreams.

“That being said, after many months of working together with my coach @fissettewim I’ve decided to take a different path. It was an intense time full of challenges and many important experiences. I’m grateful for his support, experience, and everything we achieved together – including one of my biggest dreams in sport.”

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Explaining the reason behind her sudden split with Fissette, the 24-year-old remarked that she is looking to begin a new chapter in her life. She also confirmed that the rest of her coaching team will remain unchanged with the clay-court season right around the corner.

“The rest of my team remains unchanged. I know there are many questions, but I’ll let you know what’s next at the right time. I’m taking a moment to take care of myself, process this experience, and prepare for a new chapter. Simply, step by step, because as I often say – it’s a marathon, not a sprint,” she concluded.

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She may have given an update on the new coach, but Iga Swiatek is expected to bring in his replacement as soon as possible. With the grueling European leg of the WTA Tour about to begin next month, she will not be looking forward to heading into the season without a head coach.

While the World No.2 may not have been in great form heading into the Miami Open, it is safe to say that no one expected her to fall on the first hurdle itself. She had begun the match against Linette on a positive note, comprehensively winning the first set by 6-1. However, things started to drift away from her in the second set.

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Both players did their best to hold the serve, and as Linette led 6-5, the set was expected to go into a tie-break. However, Iga Swiatek lost her composure all of a sudden, and this resulted in a crucial break of serve for her opponent. This handed her the set 7-5 as the match headed down to the wire.

Against all odds, Linette dominated in the third set and even had two match points at 5-2. Though Swiatek did manage to save them and won that game, she failed to break Linette’s serve as the latter won the deciding set 6-3 to win the encounter and qualify for the Round of 32. But she would fail to go any further into the competition as the Philippines’ Alexandra Eala defeated her 6-3, 7-6 in the next round.

Reflecting on her shock defeat to Linette at the Miami Open, Swiatek remarked that her performance wasn’t up to the mark at all.

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Iga Swiatek expresses disappointment after Miami Open exit

“I’m super disappointed and upset with my performance,” an emotional Swiatek said at the post-match press conference.

The Pole admitted that she had failed to deliver up to her own expectations, adding that her game just hasn’t been good enough.

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“I feel like I carry a lot of expectations and I can’t really fulfill them right now. I need to get rid of them because my game hasn’t been good enough to have any expectations. I think I am a bit confused, but there’s no way but forward and I’m just going to try hard to work back from that.”

“It’s not easy when, on one hand, everybody would say that I’m super experienced and I won so much, but on the other hand, I’m kind of facing things that I never faced… I just need to get back to work and figure it out. There’s no other way.”

The World No.3 is next scheduled to compete at the Stuttgart Open, which is set to commence on April 13. She had previously won the title there in 2022 and 2023. This can turn out to be a great opportunity for her to improve her form.

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Will Iga Swiatek be able to make a deep run in the Stuttgart Open or will she crash out in the opening stages once again? Let us know your predictions in the comments.