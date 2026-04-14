Iga Swiatek Feels ‘Honored’ After Training With Rafael Nadal but Drops Reality Check on Long-Term Role

After parting ways with coach Wim Fissette, Iga Swiatek turned to the Rafa Nadal Academy, where she unveiled a new partnership with Francisco Roig. With Rafael Nadal watching courtside, their first practice carried the weight of legacy and quiet reinvention. Now heading into Stuttgart, Swiatek shuts down speculation, confirming Roig alone will guide her forward.

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At media day at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Iga Swiatek spoke openly about the decisions shaping her season. She revealed that Mallorca had been on her mind for two months.

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“I wanted to go to Mallorca because I knew the facilities there, I knew the court,” Swiatek said. “I knew I was going to do solid work there without any other distractions.”

The opportunity allowed her to meet Rafael Nadal and connect with Francisco Roig. However, Swiatek confirmed that Nadal will not be part of her long-term coaching team.

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“I asked if it would be possible for him to come and maybe be some kind of inspiration, also hear some feedback from him. It was really a privilege to have him on the court,” Swiatek said. “I honestly didn’t have many expectations because I know he’s super busy and he has a lot of stuff to do, even though he always has different projects and everything. It’s a real privilege. I was really honored he was able to be there for these couple of days.”

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The visit also helped finalize her coaching direction. It gave her the chance to work closely with Roig and assess that partnership in a focused environment. “Now I will continue with Francisco. He will be the person who takes care of the whole process. That’s the plan for now, and no other plans right now.”

Nadal himself has previously addressed coaching speculation. After retiring, he dismissed the idea of immediately stepping into that role.

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“I’ve always had the utmost respect for what might happen in the future, because what you feel today isn’t necessarily what you’ll feel later,” Nadal said. “Life is constantly changing, especially when you have young children: you see life one way, a few years go by, and it changes. Travelling constantly? I don’t see it happening. Being a coach would require that, and right now, it doesn’t fit with my life.”

He also spoke about other possibilities in the sport. “Being a Davis Cup captain someday? Why not? I might enjoy it… or not. I just retired; it’s too early to think about it. I respect life’s processes and the need to adapt. Right now, it’s not appropriate to think about that.”

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As for Iga Swiatek, last year’s clay season proved unexpectedly difficult, as she finished without a single title. Now she returns to Stuttgart, where she lifted trophies in 2022 and 2023, looking to reset her rhythm on familiar ground.

She enters as the No. 3 seed with a first-round bye and will open against Laura Siegemund, while early signs already point to visible changes in her game even before stepping onto the court.

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Coco Vandeweghe highlights visible changes in Iga Swiatek’s serve

Iga Swiatek looked out of rhythm during the early hard-court swing. Her serve lacked its usual bite, and the relentless baseline consistency that defines her game was noticeably missing.

That dip raised questions about her balance on court. The sharpness that once suffocated opponents simply was not there in those opening months.

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Now, with Francisco Roig in her corner, the focus has shifted to rebuilding those fundamentals. Known for his deep understanding of clay-court patterns, Roig brings a tactical clarity that directly targets her weaknesses.

His approach centers on refining her serve and restoring the heavy topspin that once made her forehand so dangerous. It is a calculated attempt to bring structure back into her game.

Signs of that work are already emerging in Stuttgart. Speaking to Tennis Channel, Coco Vandeweghe pointed out visible changes in Swiatek’s service motion.

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“I’ve noticed in a few videos that Iga seems to have slightly modified her serve. Her arm looks a bit more relaxed, and I think that’s where the biggest problem in her game was.”

Vandeweghe went further, identifying the root of the issue. “She wasn’t able to land enough first serves or give real direction to her serve, and that’s why Aryna Sabalenka could dominate the rallies, or Elena Rybakina, or other big hitters.”

She also addressed the arrival of Francisco Roig, highlighting the impact he could bring to Iga Swiatek’s game. “He will bring consistency. It’s the Spanish mentality: being able to rebuild points, use the forehand, and look for it much more in rallies.”

With Stuttgart now underway, this becomes the first real test of those changes, where adjustments must translate from training courts into match-winning execution.