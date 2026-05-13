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Iga Swiatek Finally Overcomes Her QF Hurdle To Reach First Semifinal of the Season

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Prem Mehta

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May 13, 2026 | 9:38 AM EDT

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Iga Swiatek Finally Overcomes Her QF Hurdle To Reach First Semifinal of the Season

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Prem Mehta

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May 13, 2026 | 9:38 AM EDT

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Iga Swiatek had had enough of falling at the quarterfinals in 2026. In Rome on Wednesday, she did not just get past it; she dismantled the player standing in her way to reach her first semifinal of the season. In one hour and seven minutes, the world No. 3 defeated fifth seed Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-2 and made it clear that she was a serious Roland Garros threat again.

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Pegula had prevailed in their previous two encounters, each in straight sets, and had not lost a set in three rounds at the Foro Italico, which included a 6-0, 6-0 demolition of Rebeka Masarova. That didn’t matter. Swiatek was tough to beat at the baseline, and she broke serve early to take control of the exchanges, which was a signature of her style and is what was needed to neutralize Pegula’s ability to hit the ball flat. 

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“For sure, the stuff we did the last few weeks helped a lot. I feel much better. A lot of confidence in my shots. I was using that from the beginning of the match today and putting pressure on Jessie,” Swiatek said after the match in the on-court interview.

The stats prove how dominant the victory was. Swiatek dropped just four games across four sets in her two matches before the quarterfinal, against Naomi Osaka and Elisabetta Cocciaretto – the level continued straight through against Pegula. It was also her first top 10 victory of the season, and that is indicative of how poor her season has been so far in comparison to the standard she has set for herself. 

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The numbers around this result go well beyond the match itself. Swiatek became the first player to reach WTA clay court semifinals in each of the last eight seasons, a streak dating back to her debut on tour in 2019. She has now reached her 50th WTA 1000 clay court match, with a 43-7 record on the surface at the 1000s.

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Only Serena Williams had more wins after 50 matches in WTA 1000 clay events when the format was introduced in 2009. Her 25th victory in Rome was also in only 28 matches in the Open Era, a feat that only Chris Evert, Conchita Martinez, and Gabriela Sabatini have achieved in fewer matches at the event. 

Swaitek fell in the last eight four times this year already. From the Australian Open (vs Elena Rybakina; 5-7, 1-6) in January to the Qatar Open (Maria Sakkari; 6-2, 4-6, 5-7) in Febraury to the Indian Wells (Elina Svitolina; 2-6, 6-4, 4-6) and Stuttgart Open (Mirra Andreeva; 6-3, 4-6, 3-6)

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For a player who had not won a title in 2026 and fell at the quarterfinal stage repeatedly, finally breaking through in this fashion, against this opponent, at this tournament, feels like exactly the reset she needed. She will now play either Elena Rybakina or Elina Svitolina in the semifinals as she aims to make a statement before the Rolland Garros.

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Prem Mehta

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Prem Mehta is a Tennis Journalist at EssentiallySports, contributing athlete-led coverage shaped by firsthand competitive experience. A former tennis player, he picked up the sport at the age of seven after watching Roger Federer compete at Wimbledon, a moment that sparked a long-term commitment to the game. Ranked among the Top 100 players in India in the Under-14 category, Prem brings a grounded understanding of tennis at the grassroots and developmental levels. His sporting background extends beyond the court, having also competed in district-level cricket, giving him exposure to high-performance environments across disciplines. Prem transitioned from playing to writing to remain closely connected to the sport beyond competition. Before joining EssentiallySports, he worked as a Tennis Analyst at Sportskeeda, covering major ATP and WTA events while tracking trends across both Tours. His coverage centres on match analysis, player narratives, and opinion-led pieces that balance data with intuition. With an academic background in psychology and a strong interest in sport psychology, Prem adds contextual depth to moments of pressure and decision-making, offering readers insight into what unfolds between the lines as much as what appears on the scoreboard.

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Pranav Venkatesh

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