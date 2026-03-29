Iga Swiatek Forced to Withdraw From Representing Nation Amid Difficult Run of Form

For Iga Swiatek, representing Poland has always been a defining force since the very start of her journey. “I played with ‘Poland’ on my back, so it was amazing,” a sentiment she voiced six years ago that still echoes deeply today. Yet now, as the Billie Jean King Cup arrives in Gliwice, her struggling form forces a heartbreaking step back from national duty.

Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from Poland’s upcoming Billie Jean King Cup qualifying tie against Ukraine. This decision shifts the immediate focus of her season. “Today I want to share another decision,” said Swiatek on her latest Instagram post.

“I will not be playing in the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup qualifying tournament in Gliwice. This is not an easy decision for me, as playing in Poland has always held and holds special significance for me, and I know that many of you were looking forward to seeing me on the court.”

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She explained that recent times have been difficult for her. “Recent times have been demanding for me, both in terms of sports and the changes happening around me. I feel that I need a moment to pause, organize certain things, and focus on calm, quality work. I hope you understand.”

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Swiatek also made sure to support her teammates. She showed confidence in the squad, stepping up in her absence. “We have a great team, I am sure that Magda Linette will do a wonderful job leading the girls,” she said.

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“I am keeping my fingers crossed for the entire squad: Linda Klimovicova, Katarzyna Kawa, Maja Chwalinska, captain Dawid Celt, and the whole team. I will be cheering for you with all my heart. Thank you for your support, it really means a lot to me.”

Her decision appears logical and should not attract criticism. She has consistently shown a strong commitment to Team Poland. Her record reflects dedication over convenience.

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While many rivals rested after the WTA Finals last year, Swiatek chose to represent her country. She played in the Billie Jean King Cup play-off matches. That choice highlighted her priorities.

Her efforts did not go unnoticed. Swiatek was recognised for her contribution to Poland’s success. She played a key role in guiding the team to the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals.

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She also earned the Heart Award for the Play-offs. This honour reflected her impact and leadership. It further strengthened her bond with national duty.

After helping Poland reach the qualifiers, she took a short off-season break. Soon after, she returned to action at the United Cup in January. Her schedule remained intense.

Swiatek has been a regular part of Poland’s United Cup team. In 2026, she finally lifted the trophy. That victory marked a major milestone in her career.

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However, her recent form raised concerns. At the Miami Open, she suffered an early exit. She lost her opening match to Magda Linette, ending her 73-match first-round winning streak in a competition.

The defeat forced her to reassess her short-term plans. She is currently ranked World No. 4 after recent changes in the rankings. Coco Gauff’s run to the Miami final influenced those movements.

Swiatek was expected to lead Poland in Gliwice on indoor clay courts. The tie against Ukraine is part of the qualifying round. Fourteen nations are competing for seven places in the Finals.

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This phase also comes after her split from coach Wim Fissette. Their partnership began in 2024 and brought key achievements. It included her maiden Wimbledon title.

The coaching change is not the main reason for her withdrawal. Still, it is part of a broader transition in her career. She is now preparing carefully for the upcoming clay-court swing.

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Andrea Petkovic suggests options for Iga Swiatek’s next coach after Fissette

Iga Swiatek should not rush her next coaching decision. The clay-court swing is approaching quickly. It is a crucial phase where she usually performs strongly.

The timing creates pressure on her team. The clay season begins soon, with events starting this month in the Charleston Open. It remains unclear if she will appoint a new coach before then.

Recent reports added another layer to the situation. Polish outlet Przeglad Sportowy Onet claimed that Swiatek may begin training at the Rafa Nadal Academy. This signals a possible shift in her preparation strategy.

One name under discussion is Francisco Roig. He worked closely with Rafael Nadal for years. His experience makes him a strong candidate for the role.

At the same time, Andrea Petkovic offered a different suggestion. She believes Piotr Wozniacki could be a smart choice. He is the father of Caroline Wozniacki, a former world number one and Grand Slam champion.

Speaking on The Big T Podcast, Petkovic explained her view. “Honestly, I think it would be kind of a good fit. I think Piotr (Wozniacki) was underestimated as a coach.” Her comments highlight confidence in his abilities.

She also shared her personal experience. “I spent 10 days training with Caroline in New York, and I was so surprised by how good a coach he is. He is very creative, he is so fun to be around, he has great exercises that I have never done with anybody else.”

For now, Swiatek has not appointed a new coach. The world number three is confirmed for the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in mid-April.

She could still make a decision before then, as her coaching dilemma continues.