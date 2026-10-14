Iga Swiatek Goes Beyond Serena Williams’ Mark With Latest Victory in Wuhan

Swiatek’s latest result in Wuhan offered a reminder of what she can produce when her game clicks. The Polish star has faced a tougher path through 2026 than in some of her strongest seasons, but Wednesday’s performance delivered a significant addition to her career record. A solid victory against fellow Pole Magdalena Frech gave Swiatek a new place in the WTA 1000 history books, taking her past Serena Williams’ career total for match wins in the category.

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Swiatek defeated Frech 6-2, 6-1 on Wednesday, October 14, to reach the Round of 16 at the Wuhan Open. The result gave the six-time Grand Slam champion her 149th match win at WTA 1000 events, surpassing Williams, who finished her career with 148 victories at that level since the format began in 2009.

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The world No. 9 did not have the smoothest start to the contest. She lost her serve early and fell behind 0-2, but she responded with six consecutive games to take the opening set. Swiatek then won the first four games of the second set before Frech finally got on the scoreboard. She closed out the match in one hour and 43 minutes.

The win also marked Swiatek’s 40th victory of the 2026 season. She has now reached at least 40 wins in five consecutive years, a run that underlines her consistency despite a difficult campaign. Yet the milestone comes at a time when she still has plenty to prove, especially with the WTA Finals race approaching its conclusion.

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Swiatek’s season has demanded patience, and her latest win in Wuhan offered another example of why she continues to value every victory. The Pole has experienced a mix of setbacks and convincing performances in 2026. That’s why her latest milestone was a welcome achievement as she tries to finish the year on a high.

Her approach against Magdalena Frech reflected that mindset. Rather than force winners, Swiatek focused on controlling the rallies and making her opponent work for every point. She explained the thinking behind that strategy after the match.

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“We know each other pretty well. I just wanted to focus on being consistent and playing as well as possible. She runs to every ball and sometimes uses the opponent’s power against them. I wanted to avoid playing too aggressively and instead stay solid. I’m happy I did that,” Swiatek said after the win.

Swiatek’s Coaching Changes and WTA Finals Hopes Add Pressure to Her Wuhan Campaign

The result also comes after a change in Swiatek’s coaching team. She parted ways with Wim Fissette after her Miami exit and appointed Francisco Roig before the clay-court swing. The partnership has produced encouraging moments, but her performances haven’t yet matched the consistency she showed during her strongest seasons. Her Canadian Open title and Cincinnati semifinal appearance nevertheless showed she can still challenge the best players on tour.

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The stakes are particularly high because Swiatek could miss the WTA Finals for the first time since 2021. As of October 14, she sat 10th in the qualifying race with 3,799 points, 111 points behind ninth-placed Marta Kostyuk. Swiatek has confirmed that qualifying remains a major goal, but she has also seen progress under Francisco Roig. With Wuhan followed by tournaments in Ningbo and Tokyo, she has three remaining opportunities to close the gap before the eight-player field is finalized.

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Swiatek has been candid about the demands of the current campaign. Reflecting on her ability to keep collecting wins despite the challenges, she said, “I’m happy that even though every year was different and presented different challenges, I’m able to be consistent, and for sure this one has been… toughest, so still getting every win means a lot.”

Her Wuhan victory adds another achievement to an already impressive career. The immediate challenge, however, is to turn that milestone into progress at the tournament. Swiatek will face either Ashlyn Krueger or Lanlana Tararudee in the Round of 16.

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There is also a bigger objective beyond Wuhan. Swiatek needs a strong finish to improve her position in the race for the season-ending WTA Finals, where only eight players qualify. A deep tournament run could help her cause, though the standings and other players’ results will also matter. Her latest victory keeps that goal within reach.