Iga Swiatek Hit With Brutal Reality Check as Ex-Coach Questions Team Dynamics

Iga Swiatek is facing quite a conundrum after deciding to part ways with coach Wim Fissette, bringing an end to their 17-month partnership. As if that wasn’t enough, she then suffered a shock 6–1, 5–7, 3–6 defeat to compatriot Magda Linette in the first round of the Miami Open. However, a veteran Polish coach believes that Fissette wasn’t the only problem within the 24-year-old’s team.

Paweł Strauss, who first began coaching in 1979, was critical of Swiatek’s coaching team for their behavior during her clash against Linette. He wasn’t really a fan of how Fissette, Maciej Ryszczuk, and Daria Abramowicz were all giving tips to her at the same time.

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“This is absolutely unacceptable. There must be one person on the team who transmits the messages, but can consult with the team. If everyone is directing hints and talking over each other, then we have a knockout. If we talk specifically about the match between Iga and Magda Linette, there is no doubt that the team did not react well,” Strauss said in an interview with Sport Interia.

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After comparing Swiatek’s team to other top players like Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Novak Djokovic, Strauss remarked that the World No. 3 isn’t really part of a joyful company.

Imago INDIAN WELLS, CA – MARCH 11: Iga Swiatek POL falls to the ground after returning the ball during a WTA, Tennis Damen tennis match during the BNP Paribas Open played on March 11, 2026 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, CA. Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire_ TENNIS: MAR 11 BNP Paribas Open EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon506260311020

“Let’s look at the groups around Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Novak Djokovic. Everyone laughs, they are happy with what they do, functioning according to the motto ‘next beautiful day.’ And unfortunately, this is not visible in the Swiatek group. Everyone is tense, mysterious, gritted teeth… How long can you endure it?

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“One thing must be remembered: Iga is an absolute icon of Polish tennis, and she has to live in this environment for a few years. If it’s fun and joyful, that is, we have fun, it’s good. However, if there is no joy in a given environment, and tensions dominate, it does not work in the long run,” he added.

What Strauss points out is something that most tennis fans have already witnessed. As Swiatek’s first semifinal of the season ended in disappointment at Indian Wells after a tense three-set battle against Elina Svitolina, frustration was evident.

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With Svitolina leading 5-4 in the third set, the frustrated Pole smashed her towel to the ground before heading towards her seat during the break. Visibly struggling to find answers against the Ukrainian’s steady play, Iga Swiatek also turned toward her team and shouted in frustration from the court.

This moment gave us a flashback to a controversial scene from the Qatar Open at the beginning of the season, when her psychologist, Daria Abramowicz, was also seen reacting animatedly from the stands.

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Coming back, Fissette’s sudden departure leaves Swiatek without a coach at an important time of the season. With the European leg of the WTA Tour around the corner, she will have to make her choice as soon as possible. Entering the clay-court season without bringing in a new coach could make matters worse for her and affect her performance.

While Swiatek has yet to make her decision, Strauss believes that he knows the type of coach she wants.

“I’d see someone who’s a little older. He went a confident way, learned valuable lessons, and raised many players. Such a person can help Iga. That is, someone who feels an authority, because such a person has strength in him, and no one will jump on him. If you have had many great players with whom you have worked from scratch for many years, you go in and arrange the work of the team according to your best experience. Look at Toni Nadal, no one will jump on him. No one, no journalist, no psychologist, no physical trainer, no tennis coach. No one can interfere with his work, because he will be ridiculed,” he concluded.

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Notably, Toni is the uncle of Rafael Nadal and had coached him for 27 years (1990-2017). He is one of the most successful coaches in tennis history when it comes to Grand Slam titles, having won 16 of them with his nephew. He had also been part of Felix Auger-Aliassime’s coaching team from 2021 to 2024.

Imago Mandatory Credits: @iga.swiatek/Instagram

Now, if reports are to be believed, her team is looking toward a Spanish coach, and one name that emerges strongly is Francisco Roig, who has worked closely with Rafael Nadal for years. Another key figure in the mix is Joan Bosch, who currently coaches Alexandra Eala and is also closely linked to the Rafael Nadal Academy. Bosch even confirmed that he contacted the Rafael Nadal Academy to inquire about training opportunities with Swiatek.

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As Swiatek’s search for a new coach continues, many names have been thrown into the mix. One of them had coached Maria Sharapova during her most successful period in tennis.

Iga Swiatek eyes Maria Sharapova’s ex-coach

According to a report by Sport.pl, Swiatek has reportedly been eyeing Michael Joyce as Fissette’s replacement. He had coached Sharapova from 2004 to 2011 and had won three Grand Slam titles with her. Under his guidance, the Russian player had also become the world No. 1.

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Joyce has a vast resume when it comes to coaching, as he coached an 18-year-old Jessica Pegula back in 2012 and another former World No. 1, Victoria Azarenka, as well in 2017.

He took on the role of Katie Boulter’s coach earlier this year, in January. While Joyce is still a part of her team, it is unlikely that he will give up the chance of coaching a top player like Swiatek if the opportunity arises.

The Pole will likely be in action next at the Stuttgart Open, which is set to commence on April 13. Do you think Swiatek will be able to find a new coach before her next tournament? Let us know in the comments!