Iga Swiatek Left Searching for Answers Over Australian Open’s Scheduling Decision: “Don’t Know What I’m Going to Do”

Iga Swiatek crushed local hopes at Melbourne Park, dismantling qualifier Maddison Inglis 6-0, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals and chase a maiden Australian Open crown. Yet even amid the momentum, the Pole subtly aimed a barb at tournament organisers, questioning her night-only scheduling as her campaign gathered pace.

Right after her win, Iga Swiatek spoke about her plans for the following day. She was asked if she would enjoy the crepe she had earlier in the tournament. Swiatek made it clear her routine depends on match timing.

“I would only eat (crepe) it after matches,” she said. She then explained the challenge of her current schedule. “Since I’m only playing night matches suddenly, I have no time, honestly. maybe tomorrow, but I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Swiatek played Maddison Inglis at 7 pm on Rod Laver Arena. It was another night match in what has become a consistent pattern. The Polish star had hoped for a change.

The six-time Grand Slam champion was unhappy that her request for a day match was rejected. Scheduling decisions are usually released mid-afternoon. On this occasion, the Day 9 schedule appeared after 6 pm on Sunday.

Top players are allowed to express preferences for match times. However, broadcasters also play a major role. Channel 9 holds the Australian Open broadcast rights after paying $290 million.

Night sessions are highly valued for television. Both women’s semi-finals and the final are locked into evening slots. This limits flexibility for players progressing deeper into the draw.

Former Australian Open champion Jim Courier even explained what happened behind the scenes. He revealed there was strong disagreement during scheduling talks.

“Yesterday’s scheduling meeting went exceptionally long; there was a massive battle because Świątek wanted a day match, and the Australian Network desperately wanted an Australian to be playing in prime time. That’s what they pay the big money for,” Courier told Tennis Channel.

He added further context on the outcome. “It was a long, drawn-out battle, and I can tell you it went to the wire, and eventually Channel 9 got what they wanted and what the tournament also wants, and Iga didn’t get what she wanted. Why she wanted to play in the day? I don’t know, because going forward from here, it’s going to be mostly night matches.”

As Iga prepares to face 2025 WTA Finals champion Elena Rybakina, Swiatek’s past comments on WTA night matches have resurfaced.

Iga Swiatek calls for women to receive French Open night matches

Last year at Roland Garros, tournament director Amélie Mauresmo defended the decision to schedule only men’s matches in primetime. She rejected accusations that it implied women were “not worthy” of those slots.

Iga Swiatek has generally avoided getting involved in the debate. She prefers to focus on her game.

However, after her third-round win over Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian, she commented on the issue. She believes women’s matches deserve equal treatment.

“I think it should be equal. Like, personally, it’s not like I have big feelings about it because I just do my job. I adjust to the schedule that I’m given,” Swiatek said.

She added, “But, yeah, I think it should be equal, because the women’s matches can be an entertainment the same way.”

Other WTA stars have also voiced concerns. Coco Gauff criticized the scheduling. Ons Jabeur said, “I don’t think they have daughters,” pointing to a lack of consideration for women’s tennis.

Since 2021, only four women’s matches at Roland Garros have been scheduled in the night slot.

At the 2026 Australian Open, the situation appears to be changing. Tournament officials and broadcasters are now giving women’s matches more visibility in prime time.

This shift highlights increasing recognition of women’s tennis on the WTA Tour. With that in mind, do you think women’s matches before the quarterfinal stage deserve a prime-time slot at a Grand Slam? Share your thoughts below!