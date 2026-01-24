Iga Swiatek Makes Gentle Plea to Aussie Crowd After Naomi Osaka’s Sudden Exit

Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open campaign came to an abrupt end just hours before she was due to play after she announced her withdrawal on social. Her late exit has, in turn, quietly reshaped the path to the second week. Now, as Iga Swiatek will have to face a new rival, she’s voiced an appeal to the Aussie crowd.

With Osaka out, Swiatek will be facing Australia’s Maddison Inglis. So when she was asked about the prospect of playing against the hometown favorite following her victory over Russian star Anna Kalinskaya, Swiatek hoped to be let off easy.

“Yeah, it’s exciting to be in a fourth round again. And guys… but hopefully you’re not going to be so harsh for me if I play Australian but a lot of Polish flags here, so yeah, please make it even,” she said, amidst a roars and cheers from the lingering audience.

Australian qualifier Inglis received a surprise bye into the fourth round after Naomi Osaka withdrew due to an abdominal issue connected to post-pregnancy body changes.

It’s an injury that the Japanese star has experienced “a couple of times” before. Though she attempted to fight through it, it wasn’t to be. “But I warmed up and it got a lot worse,” explained Osaka.

As for Swiatek, she offered her commiserations to Osaka upon learning of her withdrawal: “She was playing great. I haven’t watched, but I saw from the scores that she was kind of, you know, she likes playing here as well, so I hope she’s well.”

Fresh off surviving a stern three-set test against Kalinskaya, Swiatek took the development in stride. While on paper, the No. 2 Swiatek should have an easier time against the No. 168 Inglis, the Australian Open has delivered it’s fair share of unexpected exits already including Belinda Bencic and Emma Raducanu.

And while Swiatek gears up to face Inglis, a fresh controversy has unfolded surrounding the 2026 Australian Open, due to Osaka’s abrupt decision. Her decision to step away from the tournament has left Novak Djokovic’s wife, Jelena, notably dissatisfied. And she was quick to call it out.

Jelena Djokovic calls out Naomi Osaka for ‘disrespectful’ Australian Open behavior

Naomi Osaka might not play any further part in this year’s Australian Open, but even though she left on a winning note against Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, Jelena Djokovic wasn’t too pleased with her performance.

During the match, Osaka could be heard yelling “Come on” in between Cirstea’s service games to pump herself up. Though she was technically within the official rules, the unofficial rules of sportsmanship read otherwise. And so when Cirstea raised the issue with the chair umpire, it did not go unnoticed by Jelena.

Terming the entire incident as ‘disrespectful,’ Jelena stated, “I’m surprised that this is not being called a hindrance. In between 2 serves, when crowds are applauding or shouting, the chair ump asks not shout between serves as it is disturbing to the player. The point is not finished.”

Jelena pointed out how, after missing the first serve, the Japanese star was clapping and celebrating. She further took a dig at the umpires, asking whether there were any changes in the tennis rules. “Were there any rule changes that I missed?” Jelena asked.