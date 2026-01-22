Iga Swiatek Nearly Avoids Being Hit by Opponent’s Racket in Tough Australian Open Clash

It’s no secret that Iga Swiatek thinks two shots ahead on court. The Polish No.1 is chasing her maiden Australian Open title, and so far, she’s on track. Her opening match brought a minor wardrobe issue, quickly solved with a bold rip in her skirt to boost flexibility. That smart fix paid off, propelling her into the second round to meet Marie Bouzkova. This time, Iga’s lightning-fast reflexes saved her from something more chaotic.

On Thursday, during her match against Bouzkova, the two were locked in a fierce rally. In the first set at 4-2, Iga rushed the net. Her return dropped close to Bouzkova’s side, kissed the net, then spun back to Iga’s end. With quick instincts, the Pole jumped aside just in time as the Czech star’s racquet swung over the net—missing Iga by only a few centimeters.

Bouzkova immediately appealed to the chair umpire, insisting that Iga had touched the ball after it crossed the net. But the video review told a different story. It showed Iga standing clear, ready for Bouzkova’s next move. Bouzkova’s only real hope was to argue that Iga’s racquet had crossed the net, but it wasn’t even close. The umpire stood firm, and Iga claimed the point for 15-0.

This is a developing story…