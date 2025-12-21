Iga Swiatek Opens Up About Financial Struggles and ‘Stressful’ Conditions During Her Childhood

Iga Swiatek now stands among tennis’s highest earners, with more than $9.97 million in prize money this year and an additional $14.8 million from endorsements. Yet, with a new season on the horizon, the reigning Wimbledon champion has looked back on far leaner years. She has spoken openly about the financial strain her family endured to keep her tennis dream alive, calling it a stressful stretch for everyone involved.

Swiatek told Forbes that her family struggled financially while trying to support the early stage of her tennis career. She said the cost of the sport created pressure. “There comes a point in most tennis players’ careers when funding options run out,” she told Forbes. “It’s a very expensive sport and systemic support is limited except for team tournaments, where Poland is actually represented.”

She explained that the financial strain began when she was still young. “When I was 14 or 15, we were already at a stage where we really needed that support. My dad tried to distance me from these problems, but as a child, I still knew what was happening,” the 4-time French Open champion added.

She felt the tension at home. “I suspected it and it was a stressful time for the entire family, especially for him. My dad put a lot of work, heart, and determination into making sure my sister and I could play tennis, especially when he saw our potential and how I was developing.”

Imago September 3, 2025, Flushing Meadows, New York, USA: Iga Swiatek attends a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz after losing her match to Amanda Anisimova on Day 11 of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Wednesday September 3, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Flushing Meadows USA – ZUMAp124 20250903_zaa_p124_079 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

Swiatek pointed to a physical setback that made matters worse. “The turning point was an ankle surgery in 2017, which kept me sidelined for about seven months. It’s a stage where few believe it’s possible to return to elite sport. The surgery itself didn’t guarantee a 100% return, so getting support was especially difficult at that time.” The injury created uncertainty. It slowed her progress and limited opportunities.

Her father had a professional sporting background himself. Swiatek’s father represented Poland in rowing at the 1988 Olympics. He finished seventh in the men’s quadruple sculls. He wanted his children to follow a sporting path. His goal was to raise athletes with structure and discipline.

However, Swiatek did not always share that vision at first. In a 2023 Players’ Tribune column, she wrote, “At the beginning, I didn’t dream of being a professional tennis player. That was my dad’s dream then. He wanted his daughters to do sports, to be active, and maybe someday become athletes.”

She remembered trying to avoid tennis training as a child. “I remember when I was 10 (and a little more extroverted), I’d want to stay after school and play football with the other kids rather than training tennis. My dad would come looking for me at school, shouting: ‘Igaaaa, come here!!!'”

Now that she is financially secure, Swiatek has shifted her focus to helping others. She wants to support the next generation. She wants to give young players what she once lacked. She sees her journey as an example of survival and adaptation.

Iga Swiatek unveils scholarship initiative to financially support emerging tennis talent

Swiatek is continuing her preseason work in Poland as she prepares for the United Cup, starting January 5. She will again partner with Hubert Hurkacz, and they will try to win the title after losing the finals in 2024 and 2025. Before that event, she will also play an exhibition in Shenzhen, China, from December 26-28.

However, before that, Swiatek presented grants from the Iga Swiatek Foundation Scholarship Program this week. The program provides consistent financial support of about 24,000 euros over the year. Five young athletes received the scholarship after applying through the foundation.

The selected athletes will also work closely with a team of professionals connected to the foundation. That group includes specialists from Swiatek’s own support team. One of the most notable figures involved is her psychologist, Daria Abramowicz, who has been a key contributor to Swiatek’s mental preparation and competitive success.

Swiatek said the initiative is designed to support families who do not fully understand the structure of professional tennis. She stated, “Many parents who haven’t played sports or don’t have the right contacts often find themselves in a difficult situation.” She added that they often lack information and “don’t know which coach to choose, and even if there is a good one available, it can simply be too expensive.”

Swiatek believes the scholarship creates a solution for that barrier. She explained, “That’s why I think this scholarship can help with these decisions, giving families greater opportunities to invest in mentorship and quality training.”

With the 2026 season approaching, attention is turning toward her performance goals. Swiatek has already collected multiple Grand Slam titles, but one trophy still missing is the Australian Open.

She will begin another campaign in Melbourne, intent on winning her first Australian Open and completing a career Grand Slam.