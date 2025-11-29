Iga Swiatek Plots a Shocking Schedule Shake-Up to Fix Her Biggest Weakness

Iga Swiatek’s 2025 season was a testament to both supreme achievement and the immense toll of the modern tennis calendar. Despite a crowning victory at Wimbledon that she stated she would “take without hesitation,” her season was a grueling marathon of 19 tournaments and approximately 80 matches. This heavy load was a source of frustration for the Pole, who has been one of the most vocal critics of the lengthy schedule, repeatedly expressing that “we play too much and the schedule is crazy.”

Her coach, Wim Fissette, corroborated this view, noting that the intense back-to-back tournaments left little time for Swiatek to properly recover or work on developing her game, leaving them feeling they lacked sufficient training time. This consistent battle against the clock and the calendar has now led the world No. 2 to a strategic decision for the 2026 season, one that prioritizes precision over volume.

As reported by @igaswiarchive on X, Swiatek has announced a deliberate shift in her approach, stating, “I would like to try missing maybe two tournaments — maybe the ones I feel I haven’t been playing well at anyway — just spending this time on grinding and getting the technique better.” This is not merely a plan for rest, but a calculated move to enhance her performance.

She believes that dedicated training blocks will allow her body to more deeply ingrain the proper movements, which in turn will help her play a little bit better under high-pressure matches. Mentally, the confidence derived from knowing she has put in the hard work will allow her to arrive at tournaments better prepared, a luxury she feels is impossible when adhering strictly to the current mandatory schedule.

This new philosophy of quality over quantity is deeply intertwined with her clear competitive goals: to reclaim the world No. 1 ranking from Aryna Sabalenka and to complete a Career Grand Slam by winning the Australian Open. However, the Pole recently opened up about one of her biggest win in the 2025 season.

Iga Swiatek reflected on her Wimbledon win

Iga Swiatek’s victory in the 2025 Wimbledon final was quite the show. After a year without any trophies, the Polish star made a stunning comeback against American Amanda Anisimova, winning 6-0, 6-0 in just 57 minutes. This victory marked her first Wimbledon title and her sixth Grand Slam championship. Months later, she talked about how she was feeling mentally during the match.

“I wasn’t really thinking about how it looks; I was just playing, and I didn’t want to give any points for free. It’s a Wimbledon final, I wanted to win it really bad. After, for sure, there were a lot of crazy things happening. I remember all these interviews about the score, journalists asking questions if I should let Amanda win one game or something like that. It was pretty different,” the Pole said.

She mentioned, “I can only say that this tournament shows tennis is [such a] mental sport. This part of the game has a huge impact on everything and on the results of each player. I’m really happy I handled the pressure well, because after the final, everybody was talking about Amanda being stressed or something, but I was also stressed as hell; playing the final of Wimbledon on Centre Court is a surreal experience.”

Her knack for handling stress and turning it into what might be her most powerful performance yet really shows just how mentally tough she is. Well, it definitely helped that Swiatek had already been in five major finals before that and won every single one. With the win, Iga Swiatek also received honorary membership at the All England Club, which means she can visit the premises anytime she likes.