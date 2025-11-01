Iga Swiatek Reveals How Rafael Nadal’s Spirit Fueled Her Comeback at the WTA Finals in Riyadh

Heading into the season, it was all about the chase for Iga Swiatek. With Aryna Sabalenka’s stronghold on the No. 1 ranking, it was down to Swiatek to hunt her down. While it didn’t quite happen for the second straight season, the Pole has quietly transformed her year, going from no titles in over 12 months to three in the latter half, including her first Wimbledon title on her weakest surface. She could end her season on a high note in Riyadh, but what motivated the 24-year-old amidst her longest run of poor form?

With titles in Cincinnati and Seoul, Swiatek has looked a changed player since Wimbledon. Now, coming to the WTA Finals, Swiatek looks like she’s already forgotten the shocking defeat to Jasmine Paolini in Wuhan, with her commanding 6-1, 6-2 opening win over Madison Keys. It’s an impressive turnaround, and the motivation for it has come from none other than her tennis hero, Rafael Nadal.

The Spanish powerhouse not only dominated the men’s game but also inspired many young stars throughout his career, Swiatek included. Her adulation for Nadal is a well-known fact; the Polish star stated that although the gender difference puts some limits, she always tries to follow Rafa’s explosive style of play and training methods. The 22-time Grand Slam champion also inspires her to do better: “What I took from Rafa is the way he never gives up.”

“And I could actually see it on some matches. I have some flashes in my head where I’m like, well, there’s no chance I’m going to win this match, or there’s no chance I can improve suddenly and change the momentum. But I actually saw him doing that sometimes, and it gives me belief also in myself a little bit more,” said the World No. 2.

The 24-year-old also went on to say how she missed watching the Spanish legend play. She said, “So yeah, honestly, I really miss Rafa. Yeah, l’ve been watching some videos randomly, and I’m like, 1 wish I could see this live again.”

More than anything, she expressed her happiness, as she was glad to have been able to play in the same era as her idol. In fact, to make matters sweeter, Swiatek and Nadal won the same edition of the French Open twice in 2020 and 2022. Meanwhile, in Riyadh, Swiatek has been dishing up tennis her idol would certainly be proud of.

Iga Swiatek demolishes Madison Keys in the WTA Finals

It was a blockbuster opening round in Riyadh between the Australian Open and Wimbledon champions. However, right from the get go it was clear that Iga Swiatek was on the top of her game, whereas Madison Keys was that half a step behind after sitting out of the tour since her disappointing first round exit from the US Open. With a sluggish Keys struggling to catch up, Swiatek won 6-1, 6-2 within 61 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This win was the 24-year-old’s 10th in the round robin of the WTA finals. And such a feat puts her on level pegging with the likes of Caroline Wozniacki and Chris Evert. Only two other tennis legends have more victories than the Polish player: Serena Williams (14) and Maria Sharapova (17).

Diving into the numbers, the Polish star broke Keys’ serve on five occasions while winning more than 70% of her service points. On the other hand, Keys’ game was error-strewn.

And if that was not enough, she also took home more than 60% of the return points. Thus, taking inspiration from Nadal, it is evident that things are working wonders for Swiatek. Now, it remains to be seen if the Rafa effect can help the Pole complete her redemption arc in Riyadh.