Iga Swiatek’s Coach Makes Bold Claim After Rollercoaster Season: “Already a Legend

Iga Swiatek’s 2025 didn’t end perfectly, but overall it was a great year. Yes, she lost to Amanda Anisimova in the WTA Finals, but that doesn’t change the bigger picture. She’s still world No. 2, and she also had some huge wins, like the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, where she beat Anisimova. A few losses can’t take away from a season like that, and her coach knows it, making sure the world knows too.

On Thursday, @sportpl shared a post on X where Swiatek’s coach, Wim Fissett, gave a peek behind the curtain of her 2025 season. Yes, Fissett joined her team in October 2024 after Iga parted ways with her previous coach, Tomasz Wiktorowski, and he had plenty to say about what this year really meant for her. Fissett touched on whether Iga’s season could still be considered a success even though she didn’t win every match. He also mentioned how players like Aryna Sabalenka hadn’t reached the same milestones at a similar age, something most fans might not realize.

Fissett replied, “We don’t have to compare ourselves to other tennis players, but what Iga has achieved at such a young age is simply incredible. She’s already a legend, no matter what happens in her career.” And he’s right, at just 24, Iga Swiatek has held the world No. 1 ranking for 125 weeks. She is the first woman in this century to win more than 60 matches in four consecutive WTA seasons, from 2022 to 2025, and the only active woman to have won Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces: clay, hard, and grass.

Then came Wimbledon, a moment no one will forget. In just 57 minutes, Iga defeated Amanda Anisimova 6‑0, 6‑0. Fissett called it “Iga’s most spectacular performance, one that no one expected.” He added, “I think the 2025 season will forever remain special. You can win 10 tournaments in a year, but the Wimbledon triumph and the way she did it will be remembered for years to come. No one will ever take that away from her.” Even with a few setbacks, 2025 confirmed that Iga Swiatek isn’t just a champion; she’s a legend in the making. While many players’ seasons end in Riyadh, that wasn’t the case for Iga.

Iga Swiatek has her eyes set on 2026

Iga Swiatek isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Before the year ends, she’ll compete with the Polish national team at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying tournament in Gorzow Wielkopolski from November 14‑16, facing New Zealand and Romania. But even with that on the calendar, her focus is already shifting to 2026. Next year is shaping up to be big. Iga is confirmed to compete at the United Cup 2026 in January. This will be her fourth appearance at the tournament.

Iga Swiatek, who went 3-1 in her singles matches and won both of her mixed doubles matches with Hubert Hurkacz, helped lead Poland to the semifinals in 2023. She set the standard even higher the next year, winning all five of her singles matches. “It’s always an amazing experience and just an honor to represent your country, especially alongside such great players. I love being part of the team and have great memories of playing this event,” Iga said. But her ambitions extend beyond national pride.

Her coach shared, “Iga wants to be the best in the world, and that’s also the goal of the entire team. We want to win a Grand Slam tournament, and hopefully more than one. We’re aiming for victories in WTA 1000 events. We intend to get as close to number one as possible, but we also know what we have to do.” With such a busy schedule, many might wonder when she’ll find time to train.

Her coach has it all planned out: “The planned start of the preseason is the first week of December. After the international matches there will be some free time for the entire team to recharge. Then we will be ready for training in Poland.” It is evident that Iga Swiatek is not content to rest on her achievements from 2025; she is already planning for the future with specific objectives, a committed team, and the will to make 2026 another historic year.