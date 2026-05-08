Iga Swiatek’s Coach Seen on Crutches After Suffering Serious Injury at the Italian Open

Iga Swiatek admitted “Francisco has lived through everything on tour,” as she reflected on turning to coach Francisco Roig during one of the toughest stretches of her career. After splitting with Wim Fissette in March to begin ‘rebuilding parts of her game’, Swiatek leaned on Roig’s wisdom and steady presence. And at the Italian Open, fans witnessed that trust deepen emotionally as the struggling Spaniard refused to leave her side.

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On Thursday, Francis Roig was seen coaching Iga Swiatek while walking on crutches and wearing a cast on his leg. The sight immediately caught fans’ attention at the Italian Open.

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Medical examinations later confirmed that the veteran Spanish coach had suffered a torn Achilles tendon. The injury usually demands immediate surgery followed by several months away from regular activity and rehabilitation.

Despite the seriousness of the injury, Roig refused to step away from Swiatek’s side. His decision highlighted how important this rebuilding phase has become for the former world No. 1 during the clay-court swing.

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A few days earlier, Swiatek had even joked about her training sessions with Roig on her Instagram stories. The light-hearted post now carries a deeper emotional meaning after fans witnessed the coach’s physical struggle courtside.

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“It’s going to be a serious competition against my coach more than a practice (laughing emoji). Wait for it,” Swiatek had written online.

Roig remains one of the most respected coaches in modern tennis because of his long association with Rafael Nadal. He spent 17 years as a central part of Nadal’s coaching team and helped the Spaniard capture 22 Grand Slam titles, including his historic dominance on clay courts.

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In April 2026, Swiatek decided to bring Roig into her team after enduring a disappointing opening stretch of the season. She failed to reach a single final during the hardcourt swing and suffered frustrating losses at the AO, Indian Wells Open, and Miami Open, eventually slipping out of the top three rankings.

Searching for a new tactical direction, Swiatek traveled to the Rafa Nadal Academy before the clay season began. There, she spent 10 days training closely with Roig while Nadal himself joined several sessions to offer advice, share his experiences, and help her mentally reset ahead of the demanding European clay swing.

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And now, as their coaching partnership faces its first real test under difficult circumstances, Swiatek has continued to speak openly about how Roig’s guidance is helping her move closer toward rediscovering the level she believes she can reach again.

Iga Swiatek delivers honest first impressions on partnership with Francis Roig

When Francis Roig joined forces with Iga Swiatek in March, the partnership immediately became one of the most talked-about stories on tour.

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Before joining Swiatek’s camp, Roig had only recently started working with Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard during the Indian Wells Open. That collaboration came shortly after Roig ended his coaching relationship with Emma Raducanu in January.

The agreement with Mpetshi Perricard was reportedly expected to continue at least through the grass-court season. However, less than a month after the partnership began, Roig left the team to work with Swiatek instead.

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What made the situation more uncomfortable was the way the French player reportedly discovered the news. Mpetshi Perricard did not hear directly from Roig, but instead learned about the coaching switch from his own agent.

Soon after, Roig and Swiatek headed to the Rafa Nadal Academy for an intense training block. The sessions in Mallorca quickly became the foundation of their new partnership.

The Polish star later spoke positively about the early chemistry she has developed with the experienced Spanish coach. “I feel we understand each other very well,” Swiatek said of Roig in her pre-tournament press conference at the Foro Italico.

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She continued by explaining how natural the new coaching relationship already feels despite being in its early stages. “This feels more natural and more solid and I would say kind of disciplined,” she added.

Swiatek also shared how closely aligned they are when discussing tactics and the future direction of her game. “I think we have the same vision of how I should play, and he’s helping me to achieve that,” she explained.

So far, the early results under Roig have produced mixed outcomes but nothing alarming. Swiatek posted a 2-2 record across tournaments in Stuttgart and Madrid, although her Madrid campaign was disrupted after a stomach virus spread through the WTA and ATP locker room.

The real examination may now arrive in Rome, where Swiatek has historically thrived. A three-time champion at the Italian Open, winning titles in 2021, 2022, and 2024, she opens this year against Caty McNally and shares the same quarter of the draw as Jessica Pegula.

Whether the Roig influence fully appears in Rome, next week, or eventually at French Open remains uncertain, but for the first time in months, Swiatek sounds like a player who finally knows where she wants to go.