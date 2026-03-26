Iga Swiatek’s Coaching Candidate Emerges as She Trains at Rafael Nadal Academy

After a faltering start to the season and a split with Wim Fissette, Iga Swiatek enters the clay swing under pressure to reinvent her narrative. With Europe’s red dirt looming large, her preparation phase carries heightened stakes. Now, she has found a new training base, even as fresh speculation swirls around her next coaching move.

Reports from Polish outlet Przeglad Sportowy Onet suggest that Iga Swiatek will begin preparations at the Rafa Nadal Academy. The move comes after a difficult start to her season. It signals a shift in approach.

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This decision carries symbolic weight. Swiatek has long admired Rafael Nadal. Training at his academy could offer both structure and inspiration. The report also indicates that a new coach may join her soon. An evaluation period is expected in Mallorca. This phase will help assess compatibility.

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Swiatek’s team is reportedly leaning toward a Spanish coach. The idea aligns with her playing style. Her game has always thrived on clay. One name under discussion is Francisco Roig. He has worked closely with Nadal for years. His experience makes him a strong candidate.

Imago Tennis 2026: BNP Paribas Open, March 7, 2026 March 7, 2026: Iga Swiatek POL in action against Kayla Day USA during their round 2 match at the BNP Paribas Open on March 7, 2026, held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California. Credit Image: Mal Taam/Cal Media Indian Wells California USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20260307_zma_c04_432.jpg MalxTaamx csmphotothree478206

Roig also briefly collaborated with Emma Raducanu. However, there may be logistical challenges. He has recently worked with Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. Another key figure is Joan Bosch. He currently coaches Alexandra Eala. He is also closely linked to the Nadal Academy.

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Bosch confirmed that he contacted the academy. He asked about training opportunities with Swiatek. This suggests early interest, not formal talks. “I have already asked the Academy if Iga Swiatek and I could have a training session when she arrives in Mallorca,” he said to Przeglad Sportowy Onet.

The report outlines a possible trial period. This is standard in professional tennis. Coaches and players often test partnerships before committing. Bosch shared his view on Swiatek’s needs. He believes she should return to her natural game. That includes strong baseline play and defence.

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“In my opinion, a Spanish coach would be a good option for Swiatek. I agree with her recent statements that the goal should be to recover her natural style of play: from the baseline, with solid defence, because that is what defines Iga.”

He also expressed personal interest. At the same time, he made his priorities clear. His current focus remains on Eala.

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“We spoke a year ago, and even then, I said I would love to work with Iga Swiatek one day. It would be an honour. For now, I am fully focused on Alex, but it is natural that, having worked with Carlos Moya and reached the top 10 in the ATP, I would like to do something similar in the WTA.”

Bosch expanded further on the idea. He emphasised long-term goals. He also praised Swiatek’s qualities.

“It’s a great challenge. Ideally, I would do it with Eala, because we have been together from the beginning, and I value long-term relationships. But I also love Iga’s tennis, her talent and her work ethic. She is someone with whom a coach can reach Grand Slams. Yes, it would be incredible to work with her one day.”

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This transition comes at a critical time. Swiatek has dominated clay, winning four French Open titles. Her identity is built on this surface.

Any coaching decision will reflect that reality. Continuity in her baseline game is essential. The coming weeks could define her season.

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Kim Clijsters reacts to Iga Swiatek–Wim Fissette split

Iga Swiatek began her professional journey under Piotr Sierzputowski. He played a key role in her early development. Under his guidance, she won her first Grand Slam at the French Open in 2020.

In 2021, she made a change. Swiatek parted ways with Sierzputowski. She then started working with Tomasz Wiktorowski. This partnership proved highly successful. Wiktorowski helped her win four Grand Slam titles. They worked together until October 2024.

After that, Swiatek brought in Wim Fissette. She began working with him in October 2024. The move was seen as a fresh start. During Fissette’s tenure, results were mixed. Swiatek still won three WTA titles. One of them was the Wimbledon singles title last year.

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However, her form dropped at the start of this season. She openly admitted her struggles. She described the phase as her “worst nightmare.”

Kim Clijsters, who enjoyed success under Fissette, shared her view. Speaking on the Love All podcast, she offered context. She focused on the mental side of the game.

“My first kind of feeling is a little bit… I saw some of the interactions that were happening on court as well, and I think, to Wim’s defence, when a player is mentally where she was at, I don’t think there’s a lot that you can say from the sideline.”

She expanded on that thought. Clijsters explained that the issue goes beyond tactics. It is deeper than technical advice.

“It’s a lot further than ‘hey do this on the tennis court, or hey try to focus on placing the ball there, or throwing the ball toss or stepping in on the return.’ It’s a lot further than that. It’s a lot deeper.”

Now, Swiatek turns her focus to the clay season. It remains her strongest surface. She will look to regain control at the top level.

No new coach has been officially announced yet. The next few weeks will be important. A new voice and a return to clay could define her season.