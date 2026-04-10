Iga Swiatek’s Coaching Move Scrutinized by Coco Gauff’s Ex-Coach and Former Pro: “Ridiculous”

Iga Swiatek has wasted no time shifting gears on clay, training at the Rafael Nadal Academy alongside Rafael Nadal, with early sessions featuring Francisco Roig already making waves online. While Danielle Collins has backed the move, warning that the Roig–Swiatek pairing could be “scary” for the tour, scrutiny refuses to fade. The decision continues to draw sharp criticism, with former pro Nick Monroe and Coco Gauff’s ex-coach Brad Gilbert once again questioning the partnership’s foundations.

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Nick Monroe did not hold back while speaking on the Big T Podcast.

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“Look, with Francisco Roig, this situation was handled poorly. He told Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard’s agent that he was moving on to Iga Swiatek, and then the agent told the player,” Monroe said. “From my standpoint, that’s ridiculous. That’s awful from a coach. Call your player directly and tell them you’re moving on, it’s not that big of a deal.”

Monroe emphasized that the core issue was not the decision itself, but the way it was communicated. For him, basic professional courtesy should have dictated a direct conversation between coach and player.

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“Go to the player first. Don’t go through the agent or the back door.”

Imago INDIAN WELLS, CA – MARCH 11: Iga Swiatek POL falls to the ground after returning the ball during a WTA, Tennis Damen tennis match during the BNP Paribas Open played on March 11, 2026 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, CA. Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire_ TENNIS: MAR 11 BNP Paribas Open EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon506260311020

Meanwhile, Perricard has already begun to advance in his career. The Frenchman has brought in Greg Rusedski as his new coach to stabilize his team following the sudden change.

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However, the emotional impact of the situation was evident from Perricard’s own words. He admitted that the news of Roig’s departure came as a complete shock and left him feeling blindsided.

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“I thought I could trust his words. To throw all that away so quickly, it’s a shame. It’s a ruthless world. I’d never seen that before,” Mpetshi Perricard said in a French interview.

Roig had only recently begun working with Perricard. This came after Emma Raducanu parted ways with him in January, making the sudden shift to Swiatek even more surprising.

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Even questions around Francisco Roig’s credentials as a lead coach have started to surface, and they are not without basis. Critics are not just reacting to his recent move but also examining his track record, which shows a pattern of short coaching stints rather than long-term leadership roles.

Nick Monroe raised this concern directly, pointing to the brief nature of Roig’s previous partnerships:

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“Roig has mostly been a number two coach. He worked with Matteo Berrettini, which lasted about nine months. He coached Emma Raducanu for five or six months. He was with Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard for just a month.”

Brad Gilbert added further context by recalling another unsuccessful stint from Roig’s past:

“And before that, Sloane Stephens, which didn’t go very well.”

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His remarks reinforced the idea that Roig has yet to prove himself as a consistent lead figure.

At the same time, Roig’s long association with Rafael Nadal cannot be ignored. He spent nearly two decades as an assistant in Nadal’s camp, but when a major coaching shift came after Toni Nadal stepped away, Nadal turned to Carlos Moyá instead.

Gilbert drew a broader comparison to explain the situation more clearly.

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“It reminds me of guys in the NFL like Josh McDaniels, great assistant coaches, but not always successful as head coaches,” he said. “This will be the first time that he’s coaching somebody of this pedigree, so it’ll be interesting to see if he can adapt.”

As scrutiny intensifies, the discussion has grown beyond this single move and evolved into a broader debate about standards, accountability, and what truly defines a top-level coach in modern tennis.

Kim Clijsters questions Francisco Roig’s professional integrity

Following her defeat in Miami, Iga Swiatek made the decisive move by parting ways with coach Wim Fissette, who had only joined her team in October 2024. The split signaled a clear shift in direction as she looked to reset her approach heading into the clay season.

Imago Former Belgian tennis player Kim Clijsters pictured during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at the Roland Garros French Open tennis tournament, in Paris, France, Monday 02 June 2025. This year s tournament takes place from 25 May to 08 June. BENOITxDOPPAGNE PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBELxFRAxNEDxLUX x126010856x

Earlier this week, Swiatek confirmed that Francisco Roig would step in as her new mentor. The announcement quickly grabbed attention, not just for the timing but for what it could mean for her game moving forward.

Her first training session with Roig took place in Mallorca at the Rafael Nadal Academy. The moment gained even more traction when Rafael Nadal himself joined them on court, offering guidance and sharing insights during the session.

The academy’s official social media amplified the buzz by posting visuals of the trio training on clay. The caption, “It’s not just training, it’s a whole vibe,” added to the narrative that this new partnership could bring fresh energy to Swiatek’s camp.

However, despite the excitement surrounding the collaboration, questions surrounding Roig’s coaching integrity have not faded. The manner in which his previous partnership ended continues to draw scrutiny from within the tennis world.

Speaking on the latest episode of Love All, Kim Clijsters shared her candid reaction.

“That’s unbelievable,” said Clijsters. “It is [tough for Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard] and to me, a little bit surprising, to hear it happened like that. I think that everything that’s attached to Rafa [Nadal], you set a very high standard, so it was surprising to hear that there was maybe no… unless maybe he missed something! I don’t know, if there was no conversation, that’s understandably disappointing from his side.

“There is a little bit of common sense and respect, even if it is hard news that you have to bring, to kind of just sit down, even if you’re in different parts of the world, but yeah.. It is what it is, the world keeps turning.”

As questions still linger over how things ended between Roig and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, has the situation now gone too far? Share your thoughts below!