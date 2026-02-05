Iga Swiatek’s Message to Lindsey Vonn Ahead of the Winter Olympics 2026 Speaks Volumes

Just days ahead of her “Last Dance,” skiing legend Lindsey Vonn announced she suffered a torn ACL. The 41-year-old American has nonetheless confirmed that she will participate in the Winter Olympics, much to everyone’s surprise. Her decision to throw herself down the mountain once again, despite the adversities, sparked a massive positive response from the broader sporting world. Tennis superstar Iga Swiatek sent a heartfelt message to the 2010 Olympic Gold Medalist.

“As long as you fight, you are the winner,” wrote Swiatek on her Instagram stories while sharing Vonn’s latest post.

After suffering a massive crash in the final World Cup race before the Olympics in Milano Cortina, Vonn was airlifted to Switzerland for further treatment. “Well…I completely tore my ACL last Friday,” Vonn wrote on Instagram. “After extensive consultations, I have determined I am capable of competing in the Olympic Downhill on Sunday.”

Vonn’s decision to compete reflects her career, which has been a fight against injuries. Iga Swiatek resonated with Vonn and offered a tribute to the four-time World Cup championship winner.

Imago Iga Swiatek’s story for Lindsey Vonn (Source: Instagram/ Iga Swiatek)

Swiatek is no stranger to injuries, and she has always come back stronger. Her elder sister, Agata Swiatek, gave up on tennis due to frequent injury troubles. Iga had a seven-month injury layoff when she was 17. At 22, she had a rib injury and had to miss a few months of action.

Ahead of this season’s Australian Open, her fitness concerns overshadowed Poland’s maiden United Cup triumph. Although she allayed the fears, Swiatek fell in the quarters to the eventual champion, Elena Rybakina, in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek was not alone in sending warm wishes to Vonn as she prepares to make it to the starting gate.

Jessica Pegula, Caitlin Clark, and other icons shower positivity on Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn’s entire career was built on taking risks and defying the anatomy. She hung up her skis in 2019 after winning multiple World Cup races due to injuries. But the legend simply couldn’t stay away once she felt better.

Sonja Nef, the 2001 giant slalom champion, commented, “It feels like she’s jeopardizing her legacy.”

It was a common sentiment from plenty of Skiing legends.

She was a podium favorite before the tragic crash that ruptured her ACL. She knows she cannot aim for the same with her left leg in agony. But she still decided to fight, and that was enough for plenty of renowned personalities to cheer for her.

Iga Swiatek, who launched the Iga Swiatek Foundation in July 2025 to help aspiring athletes achieve their dreams, was one of the first to support Vonn.

She was joined by American superstar Jessica Pegula, who wrote: “Warrior, let’s go,” on Vonn’s post.

WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark posted “💓💓🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻💪🏻💪🏻.” Iconic American Tennis legend Billie Jean King commented,” You are remarkable, and we are behind you 100%. 🇺🇸.”

The official account of the Olympics, Legendary skier Shaun White, Soccer icon David Beckham, Hollywood’s Reese Witherspoon, Jeremy Renner, and Eiza Gonzalez were also spotted in the comments section of Lindsey Vonn, along with other iconic personalities.

Vonn added, “I will make it to the starting gate. It’s already been one of the best chapters of my life so far. I think this would be the best comeback I’ve done so far. Definitely the most dramatic, that’s for sure.”

If she can bow out with another Olympic medal, her already iconic career will get a truly fitting end.