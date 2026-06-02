Iga Swiatek’s Team Addresses Coaching Talks Amid Growing Questions After French Open Exit: “Can’t Fully Share”

Iga Swiatek’s search for answers on clay came to a sudden halt after her shocking exit against Marta Kostyuk at the French Open. Despite bringing Francisco Roig into her team in April, Iga has yet to rediscover the fearless rhythm that once made her nearly untouchable, with only a Masters semifinal run at the Italian Open standing as her best result. As questions continue to grow around her form, fresh speculation has emerged about a possible coaching addition, with her team now revealing what is happening behind the scenes.

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Speaking to Polish media outlet Sports.pl, Iga Swiatek’s longtime physiotherapist and physical preparation coach, Maciej Ryszczuk was asked about the growing speculation surrounding a possible addition to the former world No. 1’s coaching team. Addressing the topic, Ryszczuk said, “I don’t really know what it will look like and I think that Iga will definitely share it with you when she comes up with something.”

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However, Ryszczuk immediately made it clear that there were limits to what he could publicly discuss. “And what I know, I can’t fully share. I can only say. Iga is very happy with the cooperation with Francisco Roig. He is a brilliant coach, he sees a lot,” he added.

The conversation came just days after the Pole herself opened up about the possibility of adding another coach to her team. The subject surfaced during an appearance on ‘The MacZone’ with John and Patrick McEnroe following her third-round win at the French Open.

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Imago Mar 12, 2026; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Iga Swiatek (POL) hits a shot in her quarterfinal against Elina Svitolina (UKR) during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

During that interview, Swiatek revealed that she had recently spoken with her idol Rafael Nadal about coaching structures and how larger coaching teams operate at the highest level of the sport.

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“I talked to him [Rafael Nadal], and he gave me some advice,” Swiatek added. “I wanted to ask him about different systems of coaching, because I was also considering hiring two coaches.”

She continued the conversation by explaining that the idea has become increasingly appealing to her. “Maybe at some point throughout the season, I’m going to add one more coach to the team. At the beginning, I had doubts about that, but I knew that Rafa sometimes had three coaches, so I wanted to ask him how it is.”

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If the 4-time Roland Garros winner eventually decides to move forward with a two-coach system, she would not be alone among the WTA’s elite players as several top stars already operate with similar setups.

Players such as Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and Jessica Pegula have all worked with multiple coaches as part of their current teams.

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Although no names have been officially linked to the role yet as Ryszczuk mentioned, but, two figures naturally stand out. Carlos Moya and Toni Nadal as they both worked alongside Francisco Roig during Rafael Nadal’s legendary career and possess enormous experience at the highest level.

Their familiarity with Roig’s methods could make either of them valuable additions if the former world No. 1 chooses to expand her team. For now, though, any potential appointment remains purely speculative.

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Now, with the grass-court swing approaching quickly and her Roland Garros R16 defeat still lingering in the background, Swiatek faces another important chapter in her search to regain top form.

Anne Keothavong questions Iga Swiatek’s intensity during French Open exit

Against the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, Iga Swiatek appeared to have the opening set under control more than once. The 6-time Grand Slam winner twice held a break advantage and even stepped up to serve for the set at 5-4.

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However, Swiatek was unable to finish the job. Kostyuk, who just reached the semis of the French Open, fought her way back to level the score at 5-5 before holding serve to move ahead 6-5.

With thePole serving to stay in the set, the pressure continued to build. Kostyuk earned a set point and converted it with a superb passing shot to steal the opener.

Despite the setback, Iga made a promising start to the second set. She immediately broke Kostyuk’s serve in the opening game and looked ready to mount a response.

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That momentum, however, did not last long. Kostyuk edged a tight second game before completely taking control of the contest.

The former world No. 13 went on to win the next five games in a row and sealed an impressive 7-5, 6-1 victory. Once Swiatek failed to convert a game point and lost that lengthy second game, her level seemed to fall away dramatically.

Former British player and current British Billie Jean King Cup captain, Anne Keothavong, did not hold back in her assessment of the match. She believed the second set looked very different from the high-quality battle seen earlier games.

“The first set we saw a lot of high-quality exchanges. There was a total collapse from Swiatek in the second set, I didn’t see enough fight. I didn’t see any desire to change anything out there. Credit to Marta Kostyuk, she’s going from strength to strength, the only woman who has yet to lose a match on clay this season. She’s looking good, moving well, and she looks relaxed as well,” Keothavong added at the TNT broadcast.

Now, with the grass-court season approaching quickly and speculation continuing over a possible addition to her coaching team, attention turns to how the Polish star responds. As she prepares for the next chapter and the challenge of defending her Wimbledon title, it will be interesting to see whether she can rediscover her best form on grass in coming weeks.