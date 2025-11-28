Iga Swiatek Shares What She Really Felt During Her Breakthrough Wimbledon Victory

Iga Swiatek’s win in the 2025 Wimbledon final was a spectacle. After going trophy-less for over a year, the Polish star roared back in imperious fashion over American Amanda Anisimova with a score of 6-0, 6-0 in just 57 minutes, securing her inaugural Wimbledon title and sixth Grand Slam championship.

The double bagel, attained through unwavering returns and precise accuracy and aided by Anisimova’s nerves, was historic – the first Wimbledon final won with this scoreline and the first major won this way since Steffi Graf’s Roland Garros win in 1988. For Swiatek, a player who had long grappled with the challenges of grass, this victory marked a huge personal triumph.

In an interview with The Guardian, Swiatek discussed her mental state during the match. It was simple: “I wasn’t really thinking about how it looks; I was just playing, and I didn’t want to give any points for free. It’s a Wimbledon final, I wanted to win it really bad.”

This sharp focus enabled her to execute a meticulously precise performance, yet the consequences were chaotic. “After, for sure, there were a lot of crazy things happening. I remember all these interviews about the score, journalists asking questions if I should let Amanda win one game or something like that. It was pretty different,” remarked the Pole.

She went on to say, “I can only say that this tournament shows tennis is [such a] mental sport. This part of the game has a huge impact on everything and on the results of each player. I’m really happy I handled the pressure well, because after the final, everybody was talking about Amanda being stressed or something, but I was also stressed as hell; playing the final of Wimbledon on Centre Court is a surreal experience.”

Her ability to play through the stress and transform it into what could be considered the most commanding performance of her career serves as definitive evidence of her mental resilience. Of course, it also helped that Swiatek had been in five major finals before that, winning them all.

And with the win came honorary membership for Iga Swiatek at the All England Club, granting her access to the premises whenever she wishes. While she’s looking forward to making good use of that membership, there’s one blunder she’s already looking to avoid.

Iga Swiatek has learned from her elders

While in London for a medical appointment in 2022, Roger Federer took advantage of some free time to make an impromptu visit to the All England Club for a cup of tea.

But his plans were suddenly derailed at a security checkpoint when he was asked to show the membership card, which he had forgotten. He may have been a tennis superstar and an eight-time Wimbledon champion, but in the face of bureaucracy it was all for naught. No card, no entry.

Federer later reflected on the incident, “I still can’t believe I said this. I still feel bad. I look at her and say, ‘I’ve won this tournament eight times. Please believe me. I’m a member. Where can I go in?’”

Though Federer was eventually granted access, Swiatek discussed her return to the All England Club and pointedly referenced Federer’s misstep. “I wonder how it feels. I will be back for sure. I would love to. I have no idea how that works, though. I heard once Roger [Federer] wasn’t let in when he didn’t have a proper badge or something, so I would need to get ready,” she stated.

Clearly, there will be no logistical issues to speak of when it comes to the ever-prepared Iga Swiatek.