Iga Swiatek Shows Class With Message to Indian Wells Rival After Dominant Win

Dominance on the court didn’t stop the 2x champion (2022, 2024) Iga Swiatek from showing respect off the court. After cruising past Karolina Muchova at Indian Wells, the Polish star made sure to acknowledge her opponent with a heartfelt message on social media. What did she write on her post, though?

Swiatek delivered one of her most commanding performances of the tournament, dismantling the Czech star 6-2, 6-0 in just over an hour to book her place in the quarterfinals. Muchova entered the clash brimming with confidence after capturing her maiden WTA 1000 title in Doha last month, but she struggled to keep pace with the second seed’s relentless intensity. Despite the one-sided scoreline, Swiatek took a moment after the match to salute her rival.

“Thank you @karolinamuchova it’s always a pleasure to share the court with you,” Swiatek wrote on Instagram alongside photos from the match. “On to the next one tomorrow. Quarterfinals, let’s go.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iga Świątek (@iga.swiatek)

This was her sixth meeting with Muchova, and with this win, Iga Swiatek has now taken a 5-1 lead in their H2H record. But interestingly, the Pole had already expressed admiration for Muchova ahead of their sixth career meeting. Reflecting on their previous battles, Swiatek highlighted just how tricky the Czech player can be.

“I can remember all these matches I played against her; sometimes I was down, like, break in third, you know. She’s an amazing player, and most of the times, we played really tight matches,” Swiatek said. The world No. 2 went even further in her praise, comparing Muchova’s elegant playing style to one of tennis’ greatest icons.

“It’s going to be tough, and I’m ready for the battle. Honestly, I love playing against her. I also love watching Karolina. Yeah, it’s just nice to see someone who plays so smartly and so smoothly. She’s like woman’s Roger (Federer).”

Talking about this contest, in particular, while their rivalry has often produced tight contests, this time, Iga Swiatek was firmly in control from start to finish. After the opening four games were split at 2-2, the six-time Grand Slam champion seized momentum and never looked back, winning 10 consecutive games to wrap up the victory in under 80 minutes.

Speaking during her on-court interview, Swiatek admitted she felt increasingly comfortable as the match progressed. The 24-year-old also revealed that Muchova is actually one of the players she enjoys watching the most on the WTA Tour. “She’s my favorite WTA player to watch…”

But this wasn’t the first time that we’ve seen a strong camaraderie between the two. Their respect for each other goes beyond the court. Back in 2024, Muchova openly thanked Swiatek for supporting her during a challenging injury period.

After wrist surgery sidelined the Czech star for nearly 10 months following the 2023 US Open, she made her comeback in mid-2024 and gradually rediscovered her rhythm on tour. When she reached the semifinals of the 2024 US Open, Swiatek was among the first to celebrate her return.

“Good to have you back!” the Pole posted on X at the time. Muchova later expressed her appreciation for the gesture. “She [Iga Swiatek] really supported me when I got the surgery. It’s always nice to get that support, especially from her being World No. 1, I think, the best player that there is,” she said. She also recalled how their connection dates back to the early days of their careers.

“We know each other since one of hers and one of my first WTA tournaments in Prague that we played first time that we met there,” Muchova explained. “We always had great practices; it’s very intense.”

But coming back to their recent meeting. At Indian Wells, Iga Swiatek’s performance was near flawless. She won 58 percent of points on Muchova’s serve and did not face a single break point throughout the match, showcasing complete control in both return and service games. With the victory, Swiatek has now reached her fifth quarterfinal at Indian Wells. What else did Swiatek say after the match?

Iga Swiatek reveals the reasons for her success against Karolina Muchova

Iga Swiatek once again proved why she thrives in the Californian desert. Delivering a commanding performance against Karolina Muchova, the Polish star stormed into the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open – and later revealed the key elements behind her success.

Swiatek took just 77 minutes to win this contest against Muchova. Muchova entered the clash riding an eight-match winning streak and fresh off her maiden WTA 1000 title in Doha, but the world No. 2 quickly asserted control.

The match began competitively, with Muchova holding serve through the early exchanges. However, the turning point came in the sixth game of the opening set. After a tense battle featuring multiple deuces, Swiatek finally broke through with an aggressive push to the net and a sharp backhand volley. From that moment on, momentum shifted firmly in her favor.

Swiatek closed out the first set 6–2 before completely dominating the second, handing the 13th seed a bagel to seal the match and book her place in the last eight. Her performance also caught the attention of Coco Gauff’s former coach, Brad Gilbert. The former world No. 4 shared his reaction on X, praising the Pole’s display. “wow Iga pop drops the hammer 🔨 and a bagel 🥯 on Muchova, best match probably this year,” he wrote.

After the match, Iga Swiatek reflected on her performance and explained how she managed to take control after a relatively balanced start. She felt she as very solid right from the start to finish. Swiatek is also happy to successfully raise the intensity when it mattered the most.

But when it comes to singling out one lethal weapon that caused the most trouble for the Czech, Swiatek further added, one of the biggest factors behind her dominance was her aggressive use of the forehand – a shot she considers her most dangerous weapon.

“I always try to be proactive with my forehand because that’s what brings me points,” she said. Iga Swiatek stated that the key was choosing the right moments to attack and when to stay patient from the baseline with heavier spin. According to the Pole, her shot selection and decision-making played a huge role in the victory.

Notably, she has not dropped a single set on her way to the quarterfinals this year. Next up, Swiatek will face Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Polish star enters the matchup as the favorite, holding a commanding 4–1 head-to-head advantage over the Ukrainian.

With her confidence growing and her game clicking into place, Iga Swiatek will now look to continue her dominant run as she chases yet another deep campaign in the Californian desert. Do you think she can win the title this year?