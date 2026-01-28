Iga Swiatek Speaks Out on Players’ Privacy After Coco Gauff’s Infamous Racket Break Incident: “Are We Animals”

Coco Gauff’s emotional outburst at the AO has reignited a broader debate about player privacy. After her 1-6, 2-6 loss to Elina Svitolina in the QF, footage surfaced of the American smashing her racket in what she believed was a private backstage area. The 21-year-old later expressed disappointment over the moment being broadcast. Now, her fellow tennis star Iga Swiatek has also echoed her concerns, questioning the lack of privacy for players behind the scenes.

Swiatek also made her way out of the competition with a 5-7, 1-6 loss to Elena Rybakina. But during her post-match press conference, she was asked to reflect a bit on the cameras backstage at the tournament. Replying to that, the Pole said, “The question is, are we tennis players? Or are we animals in the zoo? Where they are observed even when they’re pooping. Ok, that was exaggerating obviously, but it would be nice to have some privacy. It would be nice also to have your own process and not always be observed.”

She stressed the importance of having some space where the players can do private things without the whole world watching. Iga Swiatek gave a few examples of courts and highlighted how, at some tournaments, it’s impossible to avoid people constantly observing them. “I don’t think it should be like that because we are tennis players. We’re meant to be watched on court and in the press. That’s our job. It’s not our job to be a meme when you forget your accreditation. It’s funny for sure. People have something to talk about. For us, I don’t think it’s necessary.”

When Swiatek was asked if she had talked to the tournament about it here, she replied, “What’s the point?”