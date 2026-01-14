Iga Swiatek Stuns Flavio Cobolli & Frances Tiafoe but Bows Down to World No. 71 at Australian Open

With the Australian Open main draw still a day away, Tennis Australia’s revamped “1 Point Slam” has already set the tone. The bold, fast-fire exhibition pits top players and fans in single-point showdowns. Yet the event produced an unexpected twist, as Iga Swiatek stunned onlookers with a surprise result against Flavio Cobolli and Frances Tiafoe, before ultimately falling short during Melbourne’s build-up.

Iga Swiatek faced Flavio Cobolli in a unique one-point showdown. Swiatek served to start the rally. Cobolli managed the return, but only briefly. From the very first ball, Swiatek unleashed powerful baseline shots. Cobolli struggled to control the pace and eventually sent the ball into his own net, ending the point.

The reaction was instant. Cameras caught the crowd erupting in excitement. Swiatek herself looked stunned by what had just happened. Alexander Zverev and Alexander Bublik were seen smiling and applauding from the sidelines, clearly enjoying the unexpected moment.

Swiatek continued her run in the event with a matchup against Frances Tiafoe. The atmosphere remained light and playful. Swiatek was seen laughing during the exchange. She handled the pressure well and advanced, securing a place in the quarterfinals of the one-point competition.

Her journey ended against World No. 71, Pedro Martínez. In that decisive moment, Swiatek struck the ball out of the court at the Spaniard’s end. The miss proved costly. She was eliminated from the tournament after a couple of rallies decided the outcome.

The 1 Point Slam is a fast-paced knockout event. A total of 48 competitors took part in Melbourne Park on Wednesday. The field included 24 top professional players. Eight amateur winners from state championship rounds held across Australia in 2025 also earned spots, along with eight players who qualified in Melbourne.

Another eight wildcards completed the draw. These included celebrities and invited personalities. Every match consisted of just one point. A game of rock, paper, scissors determined who served. The winner of each point advanced to the next round.

The final was played at the 14,800-capacity Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday. World number one Aryna Sabalenka and defending champion Madison Keys did not participate. However, five of the top ten women’s players featured, including Amanda Anisimova.

Celebrities added further flair. Taiwanese singer Jay Chou took part. Australian comedian Adam Hills and Simone Vagnozzi also tried to qualify. The final was contested between Sydney pro Joanna Garland and amateur Jordan Smith, with the Aussie winning A$1 million ($6,68,234).

And perhaps, Swiatek’s one-point loss contrasted with a familiar rival, against whom she holds an 8–5 record, also failed in a similar challenge.

Aryna Sabalenka falls to Nick Kyrgios in the Battle of the Sexes clash

Like Iga Swiatek bowing out to an ATP player, a similar moment unfolded weeks earlier in Dubai. Nick Kyrgios defeated Aryna Sabalenka in tennis’s latest Battle of the Sexes.

Kyrgios entered the contest far from peak form. He has won only one competitive singles match since the end of 2022. His ranking has slipped to 671 in the world. Even so, signs of physical strain appeared early, as he was sweating heavily and breathing hard by the fifth game.

Despite that, the outcome was hardly shocking. Kyrgios’s serve proved decisive. Its sheer power, spin, and pace overwhelmed the women’s world No. 1. Combined with his aggressive groundstrokes, it created constant pressure Sabalenka struggled to absorb.

After winning 6-3, 6-3, Kyrgios downplayed the gap. “It was a really tough match,” the 30-year-old said. “I didn’t know what to expect. She broke my serve numerous times, and honestly, she was hitting some amazing shots. She is a hell of a competitor. It could have gone either way.”

Many did not agree with that assessment. The match used modified rules. Sabalenka’s side of the court was 9% smaller. However, both players were limited to one serve. That adjustment clearly favored Kyrgios and neutralized any spatial advantage.

Time and again, Kyrgios fired down huge serves. Sabalenka was left scrambling deep on the baseline. She struck plenty of winners and often moved better than him. Still, there was a clear sense Kyrgios could raise his level whenever he chose.

Sabalenka, however, remained open to another attempt. “I feel I put on a great fight,” she said. “He was struggling, he was getting really tired. I feel like next time I play him, I know the tactics, and his strengths and weaknesses.”

Ultimately, the match reinforced a familiar truth. Men hold physical advantages shaped by puberty. They are faster, stronger, and more powerful.

With the 1 Point Slam now finished, attention shifts to the Australian Open. Iga Swiatek enters the main draw on January 18. With her hunger intact, the question is whether she can now make a deep run and challenge for the title.