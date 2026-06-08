Iga Swiatek Teases Flavio Cobolli With “Strawberry Pasta” Joke as She Joins Carlos Alcaraz in Celebrating His Dream French Open Run

Standing beside Adriano Panatta during the trophy ceremony yesterday, Flavio Cobolli could barely look toward his team as he addressed the crowd, the pain of a French Open final defeat still fresh. The Italian had come within one set of ending a 50-year wait for an Italian men’s champion in France, only to see the dream slip away in the decider. Yet, after the match, while last year’s champion Carlos Alcaraz praised his remarkable run, Iga Swiatek’s tribute arrived with an unexpected twist; one that many Italians probably wished they never had to hear.

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While Carlos Alcaraz first sent his tribute to Alexander Zverev on his French Open triumph, he later made sure to send his best wishes to Flavio Cobolli as well. Sharing a message on his IG stories, Alcaraz wrote, “Congratulations Flavio for your first GS final! I’m sure there will be many more!”

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Iga Swiatek also joined those paying tribute to Cobolli. The 4-time French Open champion shared her own message through IG Stories. At first, the former world No. 1 kept things simple. She posted, “Congrats @flavio_cobbo” while celebrating the Italian’s achievement. But then came a second line that quickly grabbed attention. “I guess you had the strawberry pasta after all.”

The comment may have seemed unusual to many fans. However, it referred to one of the most talked-about food intake debates in tennis over the last year.

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Imago Jun 7, 2026; Paris, France; Alexander Zverev of Germany and Flavio Cobolli of Italy after the men’s singles final on day 15 at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Some food combinations are famous for dividing opinions. Pineapple on pizza and fries in milkshakes are common examples in today’s world, and Swiatek’s strawberries and pasta also joined that list last year.

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The story dates back to SW19 2025. After her third-round victory on Centre Court against Danielle Collins, Swiatek was asked about her dinner plans.

The Polish ace revealed that she had been craving a childhood favorite called “makaron z truskawkami”. The traditional Polish dish combines strawberries, pasta and yogurt.

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Her answer immediately surprised many fans on the court along with the interviewer. “Why is it such a big thing? Everybody should eat that,” Swiatek said that time. “I think in summer kids are eating it a lot. I don’t know. It’s just a perfect mix of tastes.”

While strawberries and cream have long been a Wimbledon tradition, pasta is treated almost as sacred in Italy and among all Italians. That made the discussion especially interesting when Cobolli became involved.

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Cobolli, who shares the same sponsor as Swiatek, later made it clear that he was not convinced by Iga’s favorite dish. Speaking with Tennis Channel’s Steve Weissman and Jon Wertheim, he explained, “I talked with her yesterday. I told her, ‘What did (you do)? Now they want to try strawberry and pasta!’”

He continued his playful criticism. “I wouldn’t want to be in her position… I wish good luck for her when she comes back (to) Italy!” he added, joking about how Italians might react to the dish.

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When asked whether pineapple on pizza or strawberries and pasta was the bigger offense, the 2026 Roland Garros finalist had a quick answer. “She said yogurt on pasta… this is worse,” he confirmed, before adding, “I tried pineapple (on pizza) and it’s not so bad!”

With Swiatek bringing up the famous dish again after Cobolli’s French Open final defeat, the running joke took on a life of its own and became an unexpected talking point once more.

Lorenzo Musetti weighs in on Iga Swiatek’s strawberry with pasta dish

Back in July 2025, Lorenzo Musetti found himself answering the question that had little to do with his forehands or backhands. Instead, the Italian was asked about Iga Swiatek’s now-famous strawberry pasta dish.

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Following his first-round win at the National Bank Open last year, Musetti sat down with Prakash Amritraj at the Tennis Channel desk. Naturally, the conversation soon turned toward the viral dish.

As an Italian, the former world No. 5 ‘s reaction was perhaps exactly what many expected. “Don’t let me comment on the pasta from Iga, please. I think my reaction said it all.”

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Even the debate around that dish had already spread far beyond the tennis world. The conversation even reached Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. He joined the fun by posting a photo of himself holding a plate of pasta with strawberries and cream on his X handle.

However, today, despite Iga Swiatek’s playful jab at Flavio Cobolli after the French Open final, the Italian’s impressive run in Paris certainly did not go unnoticed among his countrymen.

Alongside messages from Swiatek and two-time Roland Garros winner Carlos Alcaraz, several Italian stars also paid tribute to Cobolli’s achievement. Musetti, who missed the French Open because of a thigh injury, was among those celebrating the result. He proudly wrote, “With a very high head 🇮🇹 ❤️,” on his IG stories.

Jasmine Paolini also acknowledged her fellow Italian after the final. She shared her support through a series of emojis on her IG. Rafael Nadal was another big name who congratulated Cobolli. The Spanish legend made sure to recognize the Italian’s outstanding two weeks in Parisian clay.

Meanwhile, as the strawberry with pasta debate continues to gain attention across social media, fans remain divided. Have you ever tried it with your Italian friends? Share your stories down below!