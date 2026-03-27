Iga Swiatek Tests Waters With Emma Raducanu’s Ex-Coach After Sunshine Double’s Struggles

After a 17-month-long partnership, Iga Swiatek decided to part ways with coach Wim Fissette earlier this week. The 24-year-old managed to win three singles titles, including the 2025 Wimbledon crown under Fissette. Hence, replacing him would be a tough job. However, it looks like a clear candidate is ready to take on the challenge.

According to a report by Sport.pl, Swiatek will be taking up a training session with Francisco Roig at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca. The Spaniard has been linked to the World No. 3 ever since Fissette’s departure, but now looks to be in serious contention for the position.

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The report further said that Rafael Nadal has himself advised Swiatek to appoint Roig as her next coach. With the 22-time Grand Slam winner being a figure that the Pole has admired since her childhood, it is expected that she wouldn’t be taking his recommendation lightly. Moreover, Roig had been a part of Nadal’s coaching team from 2005 to 2022, so they do know each other very well. The two have enjoyed a monumental level of success together, once again making him a strong candidate for the job.

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Another major thing that the report claimed was that Swiatek and her team had begun looking for Fissette’s replacement after her elimination from the Indian Wells Open itself. There, she had been knocked out in the quarterfinals by a 2-6, 6-4, 4-6 defeat to Elina Svitolina. However, Swiatek had announced the split after her 6-1, 5-7, 3-6 defeat to compatriot Magda Linette in the first round of the Miami Open.

Coming back, while Roig may have a vast resume when it comes to coaching, his recent stints haven’t really turned out to be that impressive. After leaving Nadal’s coaching team, Roig replaced Vincenzo Santopadre as Matteo Berrettini’s coach in December of 2023. While the Italian did win three singles titles under his guidance, the two decided to part ways in October 2024.

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After this brief stint, Roig got appointed as Emma Raducanu’s coach in August, 2025. With the Brit struggling to find her form at the time, Roig was expected to bring a drastic change to her fortunes. However, the results never really followed through, and a second-round exit at the Australian Open, earlier this year, proved to be the final straw as the 2021 US Open winner decided to part ways with the Spaniard in less than six months.

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If Roig does go on to become Swiatek’s coach, he will be expected to deliver results instantly, with the clay-court season being right around the corner. The Pole is now considered one of the strongest players on clay after dominant performances on the surface in the last few years, winning 10 singles titles, among which 4 were at the French Open. She will be hoping to bag multiple titles across the grueling season with a new coach in her team.

Getty PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 29: Winners of the 2020 French Open seven months ago, Rafael Nadal of Spain and Iga Swiatek of Poland practice together for 20 minutes on Court 5 – here with Carlos Moya, coach of Rafael Nadal (center) – ahead of the French Open 2021, Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland-Garros stadium on May 29, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by John Berry/Getty Images)

With Swiatek yet to officially announce her new coach, multiple other candidates have been linked to take up the position. One of them is the current coach of the highest-ranked women’s player from the Philippines.

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Alexandra Eala’s coach is also an option for Iga Swiatek

World No. 29 Alexandra Eala’s coach, Joan Bosch, is also among the people reportedly being considered by Swiatek’s team as Fissette’s replacement. Bosch is closely linked to the Rafa Nadal Academy and had begun coaching Eala in early 2025.

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According to a report by Polish outlet Przeglad Sportowy Onet, Bosch is keen on becoming Swiatek’s coach and had even asked the academy about training opportunities with the Pole.

“I have already asked the Academy if Iga Swiatek and I could have a training session when she arrives in Mallorca,” he said to Przeglad Sportowy Onet.

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Though Bosch seems to be interested in joining Swiatek’s team, he himself admitted that a Spanish coach would suit her better and would help in recovering her natural style of play.

“In my opinion, a Spanish coach would be a good option for Swiatek. I agree with her recent statements that the goal should be to recover her natural style of play: from the baseline, with solid defense, because that is what defines Iga.”

Additionally, Bosch had nothing but praise in store for Swiatek’s talent and feels that it will be “incredible” to work with the World No. 3.

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“It’s a great challenge. Ideally, I would do it with Eala, because we have been together from the beginning, and I value long-term relationships. But I also love Iga’s tennis, her talent, and her work ethic. She is someone with whom a coach can reach Grand Slams. Yes, it would be incredible to work with her one day,” he concluded.

Following her struggles at the Sunshine Double, Swiatek will be raring to regain her form with the European leg of the WTA Tour set to begin next month. Her next assignment is expected to be the Stuttgart Open, a WTA 500 event that will be played on clay and will begin on April 13.