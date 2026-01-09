Iga Swiatek Visibly in Tears Despite Thrashing Rival at the United Cup

Iga Swiatek couldn’t have asked for a better start to her season. She carried the momentum into the United Cup, where her performance against Australia’s Maya Joint was a reminder of why she remains one of the game’s most feared competitors. But it wasn’t just the win that caught attention; it was the emotional moment that followed.

In the United Cup quarterfinals on January 9, the World No. 2 defeated Australia’s Maya Joint 6-1, 6-1 in just 57 minutes. Using relentless baseline power, the six-time major champion tore through Joint’s defenses, pushing Poland to within one win of the semifinals. But despite the lopsided scoreline, Swiatek ended the match in tears.

Just hours ago, Łukasz Jachimiak of Sport.pl shared a photo of Swiątek in tears, sparking concern across the tennis world: “Iga Swiatek breaks Maya Joint at 2:1 and cries. I hope this doesn’t mean that something hurts her, that it’s some kind of injury. #UnitedCup.”

The 24-year-old has yet to explain the emotional moment, leaving fans anxiously waiting for clarity.

For Maya Joint, however, the loss continues a difficult start to the season. Despite a strong October 2025 that included a semifinal run in Hong Kong, the Australian has struggled to match experienced opponents. That trend has continued with recent straight-set defeats, including one against Barbora Krejcikova on January 6.

Although Joint remains a dangerous player inside the top 35, the difference in consistency was clear. Iga Swiatek controlled rallies from the opening point, dictating play with confidence and precision.

This is a developing story…

