Iga Swiatek Vows to Improve Access to Psychiatric Care as She Reflects on Mental Health

“When Iga speaks, people listen”- that is what Chris Evert said about Iga Swiatek back in 2023. Evert was not far off, as the Pole’s efforts to champion mental health in the grueling life of a tennis player have carved out a niche for the six-time Major champion. With World Mental Health Day being observed on October 10, the former World No. 1 once again doubled down on her commitment with an emotional message.

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“October 10 is World Mental Health Day – a timely reminder to pause, reflect and look after our mental well-being,” said Swiatek on an Instagram post. “In the midst of our busy daily lives, let’s take a moment today to slow down and care for ourselves. Let’s also be mindful of whether someone close to us may need our support.”

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Swiatek’s words are backed by solid action as well. The Pole has developed the impressive practice of donating her tournament winnings to various charitable foundations that provide better mental healthcare services for children.

Back in 2021, the Pole donated her $50,000 winnings from a third-round run at Indian Wells to the Give Children Strength foundation and the Elephants on the Balcony foundation. Both organizations were based in Poland and were dedicated providers of psychological and psychiatric services to children who had been victims of some form of trauma. Providing high-quality mental health services to children in her native land remains one of Switake’s main missions, as she alluded to in her recent message.

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“Considering the realities of today’s world and the challenges we currently face in Poland, it is clear how important universal access to high-quality psychological and psychiatric care is,” said Swiatek on Instagram. “Equally important are raising public awareness and providing education in this area – with particular focus on children and young people, as well as their parents, teachers, and coaches.”

Not only have organizations based in Poland collaborated with Swiatek, but she has also collaborated with global institutions to further her mission on mental health. Back in 2022, she partnered up with the Polish branch of SOS Children’s Village and donated $58,000 of her prize money from her runner-up finish at the Ostrava Open that year. Later in 2023, the Pole partnered with UNICEF, donating $70,000 of her winnings to mental health.

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Swiatek has not been alone in the WTA in her mental health advocacy. Naomi Osaka made headlines back in 2021, when the former World No. 1 took a break from the sport as she struggled with her mental health, which saw her skip the French Open that year. While Swiatek makes annual cash contributions, Osaka took on a more corporate role as she assumed the title of Chief Community Health Advocate with mental-health platform Modern Health, taking on a more hands-on role to develop and improve existing frameworks for mental health caregivers.

As for Swiatek, mental health is not limited only to charitable work for the Pole. The six-time Major champion is one of the few, if not the only, top-ranked players to have a full-time psychologist on their team. Even though the presence of Daria Abramowicz has often courted criticism, almost all of Swiatek’s biggest on-court achievements came with Abramowicz by her side.

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Iga Swiatek Is Vigilant About Her Mental Health in Her Career as Well

Whether it be building LEGO sets before a pressure match or focusing on breathing patterns on the court, one cannot underestimate the effectiveness of the strategies put in place by Abramowicz, as they enabled Swiatek to become a winning machine from 2020 to 2024.

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Swiatek herself has never been shy of giving Abramowicz the due credit. After the Pole announced herself with her French Open win in 2020, she credited her psychologist with helping her develop the confidence to play at a high level on the court while also feeling comfortable sharing her feelings openly. When she clinched the 2022 US Open, Swiatek once again credited Abramowicz for keeping her focus high as the Pole struggled with the glamour and glitz of New York.

All the success does not stop the criticism that has often been directed at Abramowicz, especially in the last two seasons, which have seen Swiatek’s results decline compared to the lofty standards of her peak form. Fans have had their say as well, with Abramowicz coming under serious backlash when she was spotted having an animated conversation with the Pole during her clash against Maria Sakkari at the Qatar Open this year.

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2026 has become the first year since 2021, when Swiatek ended the Grand Slam season without a title to her name. The Pole is also on the verge of missing the WTA Finals qualification cut for the first time in five years, and both she and Abramowicz would like to finish the season strong and stop the outside voices from growing into noise.