Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina Snub on Tennis Channel Sparky Fiery Backlash: “So Unserious”

Tennis fans tuned in expecting a blockbuster. Instead, many were left frustrated. The quarterfinal clash between Iga Swiatek and Elina Svitolina at the BNP Paribas Open delivered high drama on court, but viewers in the United States weren’t able to experience it fully due to issues with the broadcast. And that quickly sparked outrage online.

The much-anticipated matchup turned into one of the most gripping contests of the tournament. Svitolina, who entered the day with a 1–4 record against the Polish star, pulled off a remarkable 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 victory in a two-hour, nine-minute battle to knock out the world No. 2 and book a place in the semifinals.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But while the action heated up in the California desert, fans complained that the coverage on Tennis Channel failed to properly show key moments of the match. Viewers took to social media to express frustration, claiming the network’s telecast didn’t fully capture one of the tournament’s biggest clashes.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the court, however, Elina Svitolina produced a performance worthy of the spotlight. The Ukrainian secured just her second win over Iga Swiatek at the WTA Tour level, having previously beaten her at Wimbledon in 2023. The victory also marked her tour-leading 19th win of the 2026 season.

Imago Iga Swiatek, POL, during first round of 2026 Australian Open in Melbourne, 19/01/2026 – *** Iga Swiatek, POL, during first round of 2026 Australian Open in Melbourne, 19 01 2026 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHNxSUI

Speaking about her approach after the match, Svitolina explained that waiting for mistakes was never part of the plan. “There is no champion who is waiting for mistakes,” Svitolina said in her post-match press conference. “And you really have to try to set yourself up in a good position to attack. I was feeling good and I was trying to really, you know, open up the court and try to take advantage, because Iga (Swiatek) is such an aggressive player, and she moves really well. So if you don’t take the opportunity at the right time, she’s going to take it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Elina Svitolina’s victory was sealed with a late surge in the deciding set. After breaking Swiatek in the penultimate game, she confidently served out the match at love to close one of the tournament’s most dramatic encounters. The performance also maintained her perfect record in three-set matches this season, improving it to 6–0.

Yet, for many fans watching from home, the biggest talking point wasn’t the result – it was the broadcast. Social media quickly filled with criticism aimed at Tennis Channel, with viewers arguing that such a high-stakes quarterfinal deserved uninterrupted and comprehensive coverage.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are the fans saying exactly about the poor telecasting of Iga Swiatek’s match against Elina Svitolina?

As the tournament moves deeper into its decisive stages, the controversy has only added another layer of drama to an already thrilling edition of Indian Wells. In this match, we already witnessed a dramatic moment when Iga Swiatek was left fuming after failing to decode how to stop the Ukrainian when Elina Svitolina was leading in the third set by 5-4.

Now, shifting the spotlight to how fans reacted online to the broadcast mishap that overshadowed an electrifying contest. One of the fans tweeted, “Tennis Channel choosing to show Wertheim and Eubanks blab about men’s R16 matches instead of showing the WTA QF happening on Stadium 2 is why sports media SUCKS.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This incident comes just days after a controversial on-air clash between two former tennis pros, CoCo Vandeweghe and Christopher Eubanks. Interestingly, the exchange took place on the Tennis Channel when Eubanks appeared to snap at the former WTA pro’s commentary style, leading to an awkward moment that raised multiple eyebrows across the tennis world. The argument got to another level when Vandeweghe challenged Eubanks on his serving ability, prompting a sharp response from the former ATP pro.

Recently, this blunder from Tennis Channel yet again brought them into the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Another fan tweeted, “@TennisChannel This feed should be exclusively Elina Svitolina vs. Iga Swiatek, not the regular Tennis Channel broadcast. What is going on?”

ADVERTISEMENT

But this wasn’t the first time that we’ve seen tennis coverage in America facing criticism. Remember Brazilian Karue Sell complaining of not being able to watch Rafael Nadal’s final cash at Roland Garros in 2024? In fact, the tennis star had then openly stated that the tennis coverage in America is literally the “worst”.

Now, the improper coverage of Iga Swiatek’s match against Elina Svitolina by the Tennis Channel forces a fan to say, “Tennis Channel abandoning a top matchup at 2-2 in the final set so they can do desk talk, so unserious.”

A similar incident took place during the 2024 Italian Open final. Guess what? It was also a match that featured Iga Swiatek. She took down Aryna Sabalenka by 6-2, 6-3. But fans complained that the match was marred by constant ad breaks, even during points. Tennis Channel was at the receiving end even at that time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting their recent error, another fan wrote, “@TennisChannel asking again why TC+ is showing a tennis channel 2 feed for Svitolina & Iga? Why do I pay for TC+? I don’t want to hear nonstop American talking. I don’t want side-by-side boxes of matches. I don’t want ads. I want answers. I deserve them.”

A poor experience was marked even during the 2024 Madrid Open. Several fans claimed that they saw delayed broadcasts regardless of their subscription tier. Some of them even claimed that the match between Maria Sakkari and Sloane Stephens had begun the second set on Tennis Channel, when it had already concluded in real-time.

What are your thoughts on these constant complaints from the tennis fans surrounding the coverage of these blockbuster clashes in these mega events? Share your thoughts in the comment box.