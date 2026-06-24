Iga Swiatek’s Coach Breaks Silence on Disturbing Threats Amid “More Hate” Claim

Iga Swiatek’s fitness coach, Maciej Ryszczuk, revealed that even the coaching staff is not spared from the social media toxicity when results don’t go their way. The Polish tennis star’s best individual result has been reaching the semifinals of the 2026 Italy Open. She has struggled at almost every tournament, including losing the season’s first two Grand Slams. Amid this downturn in performance, Swiatek’s fitness and conditioning coach revealed that he has come under severe social media scrutiny.

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“I say this because I sometimes encounter strange complaints”, said Ryszczuk in his interview with Polish publication, WP. “There are messages with insults or even death wishes directed at my family or me. The more success my other competitors achieve, the more hate there is. Interestingly, when these competitors won, and Iga also celebrated their successes, there was no problem. However, I don’t agree to private messages with threats, especially when it comes to my loved ones,” he added.

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He also pointed out the interesting parallel that the comments he received were often based on how Swiatek reacted to her competitors’ success. Recently, the Polish physical trainer was part of Maja Chwalinska’s team as the unheralded Pole went on a dream run at Roland Garros, reaching the final as a qualifier.

Iga Swiatek, who bowed out of the competition after losing to Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk, was one of the first people to congratulate her on social media. That may have saved Ryszczuk from further comments, even though Swiatek made an early exit in the Round of 16. However, Ryszczuk is not the only member of Iga Swiatek’s team who has faced scrutiny online.

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The Grand Slam winner’s longtime psychologist, Daria Abramowicz, has faced plenty of harsh criticism, especially amid the Pole’s slightly diminishing on-court performance. Others, including veteran coaches like Patrick Moratoglou and elite players such as Elina Svitolina and Coco Gauff, have reportedly received threats.

The toxicity has increased to such an extent that the WTA has introduced a “Threat Matrix” to flag potentially dangerous comments and take active measures against them. However, despite the harsh comments directed at him, Ryszczuk expressed confidence in Swiatek’s ability to return to Grand Slam-winning form.

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Coach Remains Confident as Iga Swiatek Navigates the Slump

Ryszczuk believes Iga Swiatek will win Grand Slams again and has even turned down other coaching offers to help her in her pursuit. His work is completely dedicated to the former World No.1, and any collaborative project he takes on with other players is based on the fact that it does not hamper his quality of work with Swiatek.

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“I still believe Iga can win major tournaments and return to the top of the rankings. Her potential is enormous. It just needs to ‘click’ again for her confidence to return”, said Ryszczuk in the WP interview. “Training other top players would compromise the quality of my work with Iga. I don’t see that happening at the moment”.

One of the main reasons behind Ryszczuk’s optimism is his data-driven approach to fitness, which he brings to Iga’s training regimen. According to the fitness coach, the Pole is performing at her best physically, rejecting any suppositions in the public domain about Swiatek’s diminishing fitness and third-set longevity. According to him, the reset has to be mental for the Pole, which is not far off as Swiatek confessed to “feeling tense” after her French Open exit.

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So far, Iga Swiatek hasn’t made it past the quarterfinals in either of the two Grand Slams this year. Before exiting the Roland Garros in May, she lost to Elena Rybakina at the Australian Open in the quarterfinals in January 2026. Her next big test is Wimbledon, which begins next week, and she is the defending champion. The Pole is currently looking to sharpen her grass-court skills at the Bad Homburg Open, where she is due to face Emma Navarro in the opening round.