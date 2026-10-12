Iga Swiatek’s Wuhan Open Path Takes a Turn as Mirra Andreeva & Top Names Pull Out Last Minute

Having qualified for the WTA Finals for the last five seasons, Iga Swiatek is in a race against time to keep the streak alive in 2026. Winning the Wuhan Open is imperative for the former World No. 1 if she intends to book her ticket to Indian Wells this year. The challenge is not without its risks, but given the host of withdrawals, the former World No.1 just might have a window of opportunity.

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Mirra Andreeva and Anna Kalinskaya were the latest to join the wave of withdrawals at the Wuhan Open on Monday (October 12). While Andreeva’s decision was a part of managing her schedule, Kalinskaya’s withdrawal came due to the Russian coming down with a bout of illness. Both of them withdrew after being in the draw, with Andreeva being the third seed, whereas Kalinskaya was scheduled to play against Diane Parry in the opening round.

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Swiatek was all set to face Kalinskaya in a potential third-round matchup. While the Pole does have a 3-1 head-to-head record against the Russian, the latter has beaten her, and their last meeting at the Australian Open this year went three sets. With Kalinskaya absent, Swiatek will not face any seeded opponent until the quarterfinals.

While Andreeva was a potential semifinal opponent for Swiatek, she still will feel relieved at the Russian not being there as the Pole has lost three out of four times she has played against the new World No. 3. The six-time Major champion will also get the benefit of a lot of top players like Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, Amanda Anisimova, and Qinwen Zheng pulling their names out from Wuhan for variery of reasons, with Anisimova already ending her 2026 season.

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All the players who have pulled out have a decent record against Swiatek. The Pole has an 8-6 head-to-head lead against Rybakina, beating her twice this year, but the Kazakh has always pushed the former World No.1 in their matches and also beat her in Melbourne this year. With the likes of Gauff and Zheng, Swiatek has dominated both players overall in head-to-head.

However, in recent times, both Zheng and Gauff have secured wins against Swiatek, with the Chinese player winning two of the last three matches against the Pole, including the win at the US Open. While Gauff trails 5-11 in the head-to-head against Swiatek, the American has won the last four matches.

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With 3799 points, Swiatek is 10th on the Race Rankings. All of her closest competitors in the race are in Wuhan, including Kostyuk, Svitolina, and Karolina Muchova, and should the Pole find her vintage form, she can still make a play for Indian Wells at the end of this year. The World No. 9 has an exceptional record at Indian Wells, winning 25 of the 29 matches there, and will be one of the favorites should she qualify for the WTA Finals.

With all the withdrawals, Swiatek’s path to making a deep run at the Wuhan Open is much easier, barring the one glaring challenge that the Pole will have to overcome.

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Iga Swiatek Still Has a Tricky Draw in Wuhan

Despite so many withdrawals in Wuhan, Swiatek still has some tricky opponents left in the draw, which speaks to the quality of the WTA field at the moment. The one big name that will keep the Pole worried is Aryna Sabalenka, the top seed in Wuhan and Swiatek’s potential quarterfinal opponent.

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While Swiatek has an 8-5 head-to-head lead against Sabalenka, it is the Belarusian who has won the last two matches against the Pole. The last match that they played was at the French Open last year, where Sabalenka bagelled Swiatek in the third set to reach the final. Not to forget, Sabalenka has a 20-1 win-loss record in Wuhan, winning the title three times.

Apart from Sabalenka, Swiatek will still have the Ukrainian duo of Marta Kostyuk and Elina Svitolina in the draw, both of whom have had excellent seasons in 2026 and have beaten the Pole this year. Not to mention Elise Mertens, who is also in the same section of the draw, with the Belgian winning against the former World No. 1 in Beijing.