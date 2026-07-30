“I’m Allowed to Say”- Alex Michelsen Fires Back at Heckler After DC Open Win

Alex Michelsen arrived at the Mubadala DC Open riding the momentum of his Challenger Bloomfield Hills triumph just a week earlier. And on July 29, he defeated Adrian Mannarino to set up a clash with Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal. But it wasn’t just his victory that stole the spotlight. The American also made headlines for the way he responded to a heckler who repeatedly disrupted play on the John A. Harris Grandstand.

“Hey, I’m tougher than you! I’m tougher than you,” the 21-year-old shouted towards a heckler after shaking hands with Mannarino.

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Later, when the chair umpire asked him about the incident, the world No. 40 explained his side of the story. “No, he was just chirping the whole match. It was good, but I’m allowed to say something back. Because I love it. It’s great. But when I’m allowed to say something. If I lost, I wouldn’t say anything,” he explained. However, this isn’t the first time a player has had to deal with a disruptive spectator at the DC Open.

Back in 2023, Bianca Andreescu found herself in a similar situation during her first-round match against Marta Kostyuk at the Mubadala Citi DC Open.

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The incident unfolded in the deciding set with the match level at 2-2. After a line judge called Andreescu’s serve out, a spectator could be heard loudly shouting, “Out!” from the stands.

Clearly frustrated, the Canadian turned toward the crowd and yelled, “Shut up!” while throwing her arms out in exasperation. The chair umpire immediately reached for the radio, reportedly to call security. Following this, Andreescu refused to resume play until the heckler had been removed from the stadium.

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Although she eventually lost the match, the incident stayed with her. Shortly afterward, Andreescu summed up the chaotic evening with a sarcastic post on social media, and penned, “What a wonderful sport.”

However, for Michelsen, dealing with hostile crowds has almost become a recurring theme this season. The episode in Washington was just the latest in a string of tense fan interactions.

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Alex Michelsen breaks silence following heated exchange with Chilean crowd in Miami

Back at the Miami Open this year, Michelsen was involved in another heated exchange with the crowd. The incident came during his match against the 29-year-old Alejandro Tabilo.

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The 21-year-old recovered from a slow start to win the contest 3–6, 6–3, 6–4. Yet, after sealing the win, the American ace celebrated by putting his finger to his lips to silence the crowd. The gesture was met with loud boos, chants, and plenty of displeasure from the fans at Court 1.

“I had to shut them up, unfortunately,” Michelsen said after the match. “I like it when people want to see me lose. It was a great atmosphere. I love it. I love how patriotic Chileans are about their own. I think it’s incredible. But a couple of people were disrespectful during the match,” he later added.

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And his frustration came after the spectators had strongly backed his opponent throughout the match, and they even continued booing the 21-year-old after the match had ended.

When the American struck the winning shot in the deciding set, the California native could not hold back his emotions. Michelsen turned toward the crowd and even shouted a loud “Vamos” at the Chilean supporters.

Now, after reacting similarly at the John A Harris Grandstand, the spotlight is once again on Michelsen. Fans are eagerly waiting for the all-American clash tomorrow, where another intense atmosphere could be on the cards.