“I’m Eating Less”- Gael Monfils Admits Painful Mental Toll of Elina Svitolina Split Before Paris Masters Farewell

Gael Monfils wanted to end his tennis career on a high. He was set to bid farewell to the sport in front of his home fans at the Paris Masters and things were going according to plan. But then, a personal heartbreak changed things. Elina Svitolina announced their separation, and after a few days of silence, Monfils has opened up about how deeply the split has affected him. Having brought his career to an early end, the Frenchman has now revealed just how much the whole ordeal has taken out of him, both physically and mentally.

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“The breakup with Elina hurt me deeply. We’re human, we have our own problems, and we don’t necessarily control what we want,” Monfils said during a Twitch livestream on October 26, as reported by Tennis365.

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Even a final few hurrahs before officially hanging up his boots would require Monfils to stay in shape and maintain his routine. But dealing with something so difficult made that increasingly challenging, as he then admitted during the livestream.

“This breakup didn’t leave me unaffected. For people who have been in my situation, going through a breakup isn’t easy, and when it happens, I can’t train the way I want, I’m not at my best psychologically. I’m not going to pretend. I’m eating less. I’m not doing everything as well,” he said.

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Monfils revealed that conversations with his family and loved ones made him question whether he could prepare properly for the remaining tournaments of his career. He doubted his own strength to carry on, and for a professional who had been on the Tour for over two decades, that was the sign that it was time to call it quits.

“It’s already very difficult to step onto the field at the end of your career, with emotions you’re unfamiliar with, and when you’re also affected and have to think about the future, I just didn’t feel it was possible to play,” he added.

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Monfils’ final competitive appearance came at the US Open in September, where he lost to Learner Tien in the second round. He had initially intended to play at the Lyon Open before ending his career at the Paris Masters, where he is scheduled to appear on November 3. However, the Frenchman removed himself from the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) anti-doping testing pool on October 5 without making any announcement at the time. The move ended his eligibility to compete in professional tournaments unless he completes the required period of out-of-competition testing before a potential return.

His upcoming Paris appearance will therefore not be a comeback. Instead, the tournament will give him the farewell he had hoped to share with his supporters, albeit without a match.

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“Paris will celebrate Gael one last time. On Tuesday, November 3, the Rolex Paris Masters will pay tribute to Gael Monfils and his immense career, during which he wrote some of the most beautiful chapters of his story,” a statement on X read.

The tribute will take place during the evening session at the Plenitude Arena, after the first match of the night. Monfils welcomed the opportunity to address his home crowd in person. “There will be a big show, I can’t wait, and I’ll be able to say goodbye to the French crowd in person, and that’s really cool,” he said.

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He also thanked the French tennis community for its support throughout his career. Although he has stepped back from organising the ceremony because he lacks the headspace to manage every detail, he remains committed to attending and saying goodbye to his fans.

Monfils Defends Svitolina as Their Separation Draws Online Backlash

Svitolina announced their separation on social media on October 19, by which point Monfils had already stepped away from professional tennis. The Ukrainian revealed that their marriage was coming to an end after more than five years, prompting strong reactions from tennis fans.

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Svitolina later addressed the response to her announcement, explaining that the emotional toll of the situation in her home country had contributed to her personal struggles. She also asked people to respect their privacy during this difficult period, something they didn’t.

Her justification didn’t sit right with many. But as far as Monfils was concerned, it didn’t have to. He didn’t stir the pot further and only defended his former partner from the “unkind” and “venomous” abuse that was directed at her.

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Monfils’ latest comments on Twitch offered a more personal account of how the separation had affected him. He acknowledged his pain without placing blame on Svitolina, explaining that the situation had taken a toll on his well-being and his ability to continue competing.

The couple married in 2021 and welcomed their daughter, Skai, in 2022. Since announcing their separation, both have stressed that their focus remains on co-parenting and ensuring that their family stays together despite the end of their marriage.

For Monfils and his fans, the focus now turns to November 3, when the Paris Masters will give the Frenchman a final opportunity to thank the supporters who stood by him throughout his career. Although he never won the tournament, he reached the final twice, losing to Novak Djokovic in 2009 and Robin Soderling in 2010. Monfils reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 6 and won 13 ATP singles titles.

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For a player whose career was defined by his energy, flair, and ability to entertain, Monfils leaves behind a legacy that goes beyond titles and rankings. His journey may not have ended the way he once imagined, but the memories he created on the court will remain long after his final farewell.