“I’m Fired” — Mirra Andreeva’s Coach Responds Hilariously After Teen Star Crashes Her Press Conference Following French Open Win

Mirra Andreeva‘s march to the French Open crown wasn’t just about powerful tennis; it was about trust, preparation, and listening when it mattered most. Guided by her Spanish coach Conchita Martinez‘s scouting report, the 19-year-old dismantled Maja Chwalinska in straight sets, yet moments after lifting the trophy, an unexpected scene unfolded when Andreeva herself called out from the back of the press room. Even after conquering Paris with remarkable ease, she still had one lingering question only the 54-year-old could answer.

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“What is the best thing [about] working with Mirra Andreeva?” Mirra asked when Martinez was speaking to the media after the final yesterday. The unexpected question immediately caught everyone by surprise. The room burst into laughter. Martinez laughed too, clearly enjoying the moment as much as everyone else in attendance.

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“The best thing of working with Mirra Andreeva is we get to play UNO, and I [am] always winning,” the Spaniard said. “So that’s the best thing, when I win, you know, against her in UNO.”

However, the Russian was not completely satisfied with her coach’s response. After all, she had just become the 3rd-youngest woman since 2000 to win a Grand Slam singles title. “That’s it? Have fun,” Mirra laughed. Her response brought another wave of laughter throughout the press room.

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Martinez quickly joined in on the joke and playfully suggested that her coaching future might now be uncertain after that answer. “Have fun. I’m fired. Am I fired? Fired?” she asked before turning back to the next question from reporters.

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The exchange may have appeared like a simple prank between coach and player. Yet it also revealed the warmth, trust, and friendship that have helped build one of tennis’ most successful partnerships in recent times.

Behind the laughter, however, Martinez also spoke about the hard work that led to Andreeva’s long-awaited Grand Slam success. The former SW19 champion described a young player who has grown tremendously over the last two years.

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“I’m super proud, to tell you the truth. I mean, I cannot hide it. It’s been quite a long road, I think, with a lot of ups and downs. She’s 19. She’s learning. She’s getting more experience. But this Roland Garros, she was super focus, behaving super well on court, maintaining her composure,” Martinez added.

“When she works hard and when she listens and she does everything, you know, she has no limits. So sky is the limit. Even though she won Roland Garros here, there’s still a very long way to go.”

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For the 54-year-old coach, the affection and support she feels for Andreeva has always been obvious. Since they began working together in 2024, their relationship has been filled with joy, trust, and mutual respect.

Even last year, when discussing Andreeva’s path toward eventually winning a major title, the Huesca native remained convinced that the teenager possessed extraordinary potential. “Mirra is a very special player and very complete in everything she does – but also improvable. I think she has a lot to learn,” Martinez explained.

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The admiration runs equally strong in the opposite direction as well. “It’s very, very nice to share something like this with her and see how happy she is,” Andreeva added yesterday. “Also, she told me she’s very proud of me. To hear those words from her is very, very special to me.”

And while Martinez now enjoys the rewards of the work they have put in together for the win, the Spanish coach has also opened up about her emotions after watching Andreeva finally capture her first Grand Slam title.

Conchita Martinez reflects on Andreeva’s French Open triumph professionally

Back in 2000, Conchita Martínez came painfully close to winning the Roland Garros title. However, in the final, she faced Mary Pierce, who defeated her 6-2, 7-5 on the Paris clay.

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Yet for Martínez, however, that final 26 years ago remained one of the biggest disappointments of her playing career. Although she won Wimbledon and enjoyed tremendous success, the Roland-Garros title always escaped her grasp.

That is why the Russian’s triumph in Paris carried an extra layer of emotion for the Spanish coach. The victory brought back memories of her own journey at the tournament.

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Speaking after the title win, Martínez reflected on those feelings and how her perspective has changed over time. “That was a very tough final to lose. But this feels amazing, to tell you the truth. Of course, I would have loved to win Roland-Garros as a player. But when you quit tennis and look back at everything that you achieved, I’m also super happy about my career.”

The winning moment also highlighted the success she has enjoyed with multiple generations of players. Her work with Garbiñe Muguruza for 2017 Wimbledon success and now Andreeva has placed her at the center of several Grand Slam-winning campaigns.

Even Martínez’s impact as a coach has not gone unnoticed within the tennis community. Former world No. 5 Daniela Hantuchová was among those who praised the Spaniard following Andreeva’s breakthrough victory.

“What a moment in Mirra’s career. We could tell that this moment was coming,” Hantuchová said at the BBC Radio 5 Live’s Roland Garros coverage. “I’ve been saying this for many, many years now. I feel Conchita is one of the best, if not the best, female coaches, and coaches in general we have on the tour.”

Now, after making history together in Paris, Martínez and Andreeva will turn their attention toward Wimbledon. The young Russian will be hoping to follow in her coach’s footsteps from 1994 and add a grass-court Grand Slam title to her growing collection as well.