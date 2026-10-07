“I’m Going to Pass Out”- Coco Gauff’s Beijing Heartbreak Comes After 36-Hour Ordeal

Ahead of the 2026 China Open, Coco Gauff revealed that despite her US Open loss, she wasn’t stressed to perform in Beijing. “I always enter this tournament with zero expectations. Maybe that’s why I’ve been doing well here,” she said. That changed 36 hours ago when she followed a rule and eventually handed the home favorite Sun Xinran a 7-5, 6-1 defeat.

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Following that match, until she came on the court to face Elise Mertens, Gauff had been a target of racial attacks. And so, despite having all sorts of momentum, the 22-year-old American’s campaign came to an end on Wednesday. And how!

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“I have no energy,” Gauff was heard saying to her team while being 1-4 down in the second set. “I’m trying, I have no energy. I can’t see the ball, I feel like I’m going to pass out. I’m going to just try to finish the match.”

The last time that Gauff lost a match, she missed an overhead smash against Elena Rybakina at the US Open semifinal. At the China Open, Mertens played the same shot. Unfortunately for Gauff, the result did not change.

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The American missed an overhead in a crucial game in the first set, handing a 5-3 lead to Mertens, enough for the Belgian to clinch the first set. However, the mishit was not a tactical error.

The two-time Major champion was under some heavy criticism for requesting a late video review in her match against Sun in the previous round. Because the advertising hoardings on the sidelines had flickered and changed their displays during the play, and Gauff chose to follow a controversial rule.

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According to the WTA rulebook: “A let should be called if a player is hindered by an event outside of her control (e.g., ball rolling onto the court, paper blowing onto the court, etc.) during play or her service motion.”

The players are also allowed to stop mid-play to flag the issue, something Gauff did. If she hadn’t done that, Sun would’ve won the first set as she had sent the ball away for a winner. But the interruption turned things around.

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Sun eventually lost the match. Gauff lost the fans’ love.

The fans abused her on DMs and bashed her with racial undertones over posts. It reached to a point where Gauff had to explain her decision to halt the play across her various social media accounts. Only for them to ignore.

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“Kind of draining, I’m not going to lie,” said Gauff in a post-match interview. “I just turn off my phone and move on. I mean, there’s nothing you can do.”

The American is known for her athletic abilities and overall fitness. She had only two mid-match retirements in her career, including one against Alexandra Eala in Indian Wells this year, where she struggled with left arm pain. And so, while she did finish the match, it had already taken a toll on her.

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Unfortunately for Gauff, this is not the first time that the American has faced abuse in her career.

Coco Gauff Has Faced Abuse Before

As she herself admitted, it did not take long for Gauff to start receiving harassment in the form of online comments after her semifinal loss to Karolina Muchova at Wimbledon this year. The American shared a unique method of handling such trolls, as she calmly talked about tagging her abusers when she won her next matches.

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While the abuse at Wimbledon was mostly centered on disgruntled gamblers, the criticism Gauff has faced in Beijing is much more serious.

Racial abuse is something that Gauff faced last year as well, with the American player talking about how her loss on the court also saw abuse being directed at her family and loved ones.

“It’s the worst you can get. Death threats, to your family, to yourself,” said Gauff during a press conference before the Berlin Open last year. “It’s something that we have to keep bringing awareness to. I would love for some of the social media platforms to get involved, not only when it comes to tennis players. Influencers, other athletes, they all get these comments, so it’s something that can be addressed.”

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Social media remains a cesspool of abuse for players, with the WTA’s Threat Matrix cataloging 12,000 abusive messages received by players in 2025. About 3,000 posts out of them were tagged as serious abuse due to various factors, including racism, with nine percent of accounts generated 87 percent of high-concern content.